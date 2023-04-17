Wisden pleads for Test cricket to be given a kiss of life

The latest edition of the Wisden Cricketers Almanack has issued an impassioned warning about the future of Test cricket, arguing that the format needs the kiss of life and lauding England’s efforts to provide one.

While there’s nothing new about the sport being placed on some form of endangered list, the words of a publication now on its 160th outing are on a raised platform. The famous yellow book gives a loving, living history of the game, but tries to act as a guardian of the future when necessary.

Accordingly, the 2023 outing, led by Lawrence Booth for the 12th time, is in a state of alarm over the status of the longer form, theoretically the pinnacle of professional cricket but increasingly contentious in reality.

In his editor’s notes, Booth makes the point starkly clear.

For many, Test cricket has become jetsam, jettisoned to make room for simpler cargo, he writes.

The national boards have handed over the keys to the few self-interests and have lost control of the players they cherished. The Indian franchises have been given permission to take over the house, one T20 at a time. Private money determines the service. Test cricket needs the kiss of life.

With many bilateral internationals crammed into unattractive gaps in the schedule, squeezed from all sides by domestic competitions and often stripped of his best playing talent, Booth laments an annual schedule that has become a mind-boggling act of self-harm.

Ben Stokes is named the leading male cricketer in the world (Nick Potts/PA).

The so-called big three of India, England and Australia are given a heartfelt plea to stop the bleeding, restore some of the primacy of red-ball games, and a warning that it may be the only way to avoid implosion.

Yet this is not a Wisden completely consumed by fear. Indeed, in the cover stars Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, it identifies the green shoots of test cricket recovery.

Stokes is celebrated for the third time in four years as the leading men’s cricketer in the world occasionally celebrated as much for being a talisman to the wider Test cause as a star performer for his own country.

In turning England from an increasingly anxious team with a damaging habit of losing to one of the most vividly entertaining teams of any kind, Booth claims the pair have rewritten the rules and reordered the imagination.

Australian great Shane Warne to be memorialized in Wisden 2023 after his death last year (Phil Noble/PA)

Comparing their idiosyncratic philosophy favorably to the technocratic clumsiness of Sir Andrew Strauss’s well-researched, hotly contested high performance review, he describes a contender for the most relaxed revolution in sports history.

There are references to Franklin D. Roosevelt and the Profumo Affair as Booth tries to contextualize their tenure, but in defending the admittedly overused short phrase Bazball, he might have resorted to Oscar Wilde’s claim that the only thing worse than being talked about is not being talked about at all.

Elsewhere among the 1,616-page tomes, the longest outing in over a decade, there’s a pretty hefty piece devoted to the late Shane Warne. His death last March came too late to be fully acknowledged in the 2022 almanack, but that calendar quirk has been fully rectified with several tributes, including a gleefully rambunctious piece from his biographer Gideon Haigh.

Another important passage is also highlighted, with Queen Elizabeth’s relationship with cricket in two entries. The haughty tone extends to Alex Preston’s entry on trying to keep Ukrainian cricket afloat amid the war with Russia, while former England and Surrey seaman Stuart Meaker gives a first-person account of his own humanitarian journey to the country.

As always with a publication so rooted in deep history, there are several nods back 150 years to the birth of the great SF Barnes, 50 years to the first World Cup, and a tribute to the more recent legacy of the retired Eoin Morgan.

For contemporary concerns, the winner of this year’s writing contest, an open field for anyone who’s never been published before in the pages, makes its presence felt. Taking a close look at the relationship between the International Cricket Council and Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco, one of the planet’s biggest CO2 emitters in a climate crisis that will hit cricket hard and fast, Melbourne-based classics student Dan Crowley scores a direct hit.