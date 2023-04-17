ASUN-WAC football alliance changes to United Athletic Conference





The ASUN-WAC football merger/partnership now has an official name: the United Athletic Conference. Here’s what you need to know. The ASUN and WAC have teamed up in football for the past two years due to the conference’s low membership numbers, with the first-place team automatically earning a spot in the football championship subdivision playoffs.

That waiver from the NCAA is about to expire and the parties have asked the NCAA Board of Directors to recognize it as an NCAA football conference.

Leaders in this group have said they hope for a possible move to the Football Bowl Subdivision in the future. Backstory The nine teams in this league are Abilene Christian, Austin Peay, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, North Alabama, Southern Utah, Stephen F. Austin, Tarleton State and Utah Tech. Texas Rio Grande Valley will also begin football in 2025. According to the UAC release, the United Athletic Conference now operates entirely as a single-sport conference with an independent budget, policy and governing documents. The group will recognize its own national champion and overall FCS playoffs automatic qualification under a unique conference banner beginning with the 2023 football season. The conference will play six games in 2023 and eight in 2024. The FCS has multiple football conferences, including the Missouri Valley Football Conference (which hosts powerhouse North Dakota State) and the Pioneer Football League, a scholarship-less conference. Other FCS leagues have been combined for football planning purposes as membership has declined. But there is currently an NCAA moratorium on setting up single-sport conferences, which has been in effect since April 2020. A report from the February meeting of the Division I council indicated the council and the Division I Football Oversight Committee did not support WAC-ASUN’s request to hold an official conference. WAC Assistant Commissioner for Communications told Tony Jones The athletic in an email Monday, the league thinks it will succeed. The NCAA is convening a board meeting later this month to address the current moratorium on single-sport conferences, and our football conference is one item on that agenda, Jones said. Our combined football league leadership is hopeful that by formally announcing a name and identity, it will help lead official efforts in the coming weeks by demonstrating that conference infrastructure is already in place . Could the UAC become an FBS conference in the future? It seems unlikely. The primary goal of this partnership was to create an FCS league and figure things out from there. Executive Director Oliver Luck will conduct an audit of the nine teams in the competition this year to gauge what is happening at each school. The idea is that there is no rule that says conference can not switching to FBS, but everyone else I’ve spoken to in the FCS is extremely skeptical that it can or will happen. There is also no interest from the 10 FBS leagues in sharing College Football Playoff money with any other conference. vannini (Photo: Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

