Mt. Pleasant tennis takes on Burlington





Panther boys take victory over Greyhounds, girls fall short





Mount Pleasants Owen Vansickel leaves his feet to return a ball in his singles match against Fairfields Garrett Flanagan on April 10, 2023. (Andy Krutsinger/The Union)

The Mount Pleasant tennis teams were in action last Thursday as the Panther girls hosted the Greyhounds of Burlington and the boys headed to Burlington. For the boys of Mt. Pleasantly, it was another win of the season. The Panthers won 8-1 in the league. The win marked their fifth consecutive game. On the girls side, Mount Pleasant fell to Burlington 1-8. They are still looking for their first win. The Panther boys only gave up one set to the Greyhounds. Owen Vansickel won both his matches against Hunter Ford 6-2, 6-3. Mount Pleasants Jake Ensminger fought hard, but came up short after a trio of sets 5-7, 7-6 and 14-12 for Carson Ziegler. Elliot Cook dominated in game No. 3 6-3 and 6-1 against Burlington’s Shaye Stringer. Phoenix Watson was also a winner for the Panthers, 6-0 and 6-1. Watson defeated Jacob Widmer in the match. In Game No. 5, the Panthers won Tim Cam 6-2, 6-4 against Thomas Fell. Gavin Ross also picked up a win for Mt. Pleasant in match No. 6. Ross defeated Burlington’s William Woodard 6-0, 6-2. In doubles, the duo of Ensminger and Cook defeated Ford and Ziegler 8–5. Vansickel and Watson defeated Fell and Stringer 8-3. In the end, Cam and Ross won 8-5 against Woodard and Widmer. The Panther boys are improving to 5-0 this season. For the girls, the Panthers’ lone winner was Bethany Drury in game No. 5. Drury defeated Maddy Taeger 8–6. Eliana Situmeang was led by Burlington’s Emily Mosley 8-1. Mary Kate Peterson was beaten 8-1 by Macy McGinity. In game No. 3, Eva Rounceville fell 8-1 to Annalize Buxton.



Mount Pleasants Eva Rounceville serves the ball during the Panthers’ home game with Fairfield on Monday, April 10, 2023. (Hunter Moeller/The Union)

Victoria Smith was topped in her No. 4 match 8-2 ​​against Hannah Wegmann. Audrey Richmond was defeated in game No. 6 by Burlington’s Lorelei Weaver 8–1. In doubles, Situmeang and Rounceville were beaten by Mosley and McGinity 8-2. Peterson and Smith fell to Buxton and Wegmann 8–0. Drury and Richmond fell just short of Taeger and Krow 9-8 (7-3). The Panthers drop to 0-5 on the season with the loss.

