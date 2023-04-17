Hockey Royalty Staff predicts Round 1 vs Edmonton

The rematch every LA Kings fan has been wanting since last season ended is upon us. How do the Hockey Royalty staff see the series going?

Staff forecasts

Randon McMahon

The rematch everyone has been longing for for a year is just around the corner. Kings vs Oilers kicks off Monday night in Edmonton. Each team is better than last year and wants to advance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. For me, this comes down to health. If Kevin Fiala and Gabe Vilardi are healthy, this Kings team has every chance to win this series. Stay out of the penalty area, counterpunch and provide important goaltending.

With so much uncertainty about the health of the team, I chose Edmonton in 7 games, but for our sake I hope Fiala and Vilardi rise from the ashes like the Phoenix. That will be the advantage of putting the kings over the top in this series.

Prediction: Oilers in 7.

Luke Platt

There is no doubt that Edmonton is one of the best teams in the NHL since the All-Star break, and while the status of Kevin Fiala and Gabriel Vilardi in this series is unclear, the Kings are in a much better position than last season when they lost in seven games. While both teams’ rosters are deeper than they were in 2021-22, the Kings have an x-factor on defense that was absent last year. Drew Doughty will be huge for the Kings in this series. His presence, along with a solid crop of defensive forwards including Anze Kopitar, Phillip Danault, Alex Iafallo and Trevor Moore, will help quell the Oilers’ powerful offense and lift the Kings past the Oilers into the second round.

Prediction: Kings in 6.

Joe advised

It’s a pity that this Kings team, which was really on its way in the second half of the season, has run into problems with major injuries and a game with the Edmonton Oilers. Sure, the Kings are probably the toughest test for the Oilers in the Western Conference, but that doesn’t mean it’s a good fit for LA.

In the four matchups this season, the Kings were 2-2, but were second best in those games. Combined, LA had only 44.4% CF, 45.6% xGF, 44.6% SCF, and 49.3% HDCF at 5-of-5 (by Natural Stat Trick). They’ve done a good job of limiting risky opportunities and that’s going to be their key to the series. As well as staying off the beaten track, they need to limit risky opportunities and get Edmonton out of rush hour.

Overall, I just think Edmonton is too good and too deep. They are now a versatile team that can beat you in a track match, or beat you in a low scoring tight controlling affair.

Prediction: Oilers in 6.

Paul Maliouguine

The LA Kings will face the Edmonton Oilers again in Round 1, and it’s pretty clear that things are going to get heated again. The back and forth between the two sides has clashed throughout the year. Injuries, close games and the total explosiveness of both sides basically confirm that we are heading for another war.

While the LA Kings have improved significantly by adding names like Kevin Fiala, Vladislav Gavrikov and Joonas Korpisalo, the Oilers will be a team that won’t take it for granted. Arguably the best team in the Western Conference, the Oilers will be in full swing as the red-hot Connor McDavid will not try to slow down.

It will definitely be a battle and the Kings will give a huge push, but the Oilers have experience and a much more dynamic group. While the Kings may be pushing for another seven-game series, they’ve been unlucky in terms of matchups and ended up with an opponent juggernaut. I don’t think they quite have what it takes to beat a team like Edmonton just yet. I’m sure they will eventually, but until then, it feels like the Oilers have the upper hand.

Prediction: Oilers in 6.

Kyle Garcia

I’m going to keep it short. My prediction is Kings in 6.

Jack Weber

The divisional playoff format has done the LA Kings no favors this year. Their reward for a 104-point season that saw them finish fifth in the Western Conference is a second straight first-round game with Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers.

The Oilers finished second in the West with 109 points. McDavid, meanwhile, finished with 153 points, the first player since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96 to break the 150-point mark. He’s an even better player than last year, which isn’t comforting to the Kings fans who saw him score 14 points in Edmonton’s seven-game win over LA last spring.

And the story of how the Oilers don’t really have a team outside of McDavid and Leon Draisaitl isn’t really fair anymore either. Ryan-Nugent Hopkins and Zach Hyman both tallied more points than anyone else on the Kings, and Evander Kane was on track for a 32-goal season had he stayed healthy. Meanwhile, Stuart Skinner has cemented the goalkeeping position for an Edmonton team that has allowed a total of six goals in the final seven games of the season. Two of those games were against LA, and they allowed one goal. They also finished the season on a nine-game winning streak, going 14-0-1 in their last 15.

Kevin Fiala and Gabe Vilardi’s precarious health status isn’t helping matters either, but this prediction has a lot more to do with my fear of the Oilers than the Kings. I think Edmonton is the best team in the West, and this is just a really tough draw.

Prediction: Oilers in 6.

Ryan Sikes

Edmonton beefed up their defense with the addition of Mattias Ekholm, and the Kings are now trying to get healthy. At full strength, Los Angeles can handle anyone, but the big question in this series remains: will they have Kevin Fiala and Gabe Vilardi before it’s too late? That said, I’m cautiously optimistic about last year’s rematch.

Prediction: Kings in 7

The trio of Randon McMahon, Russell Morgan and Joe Patarino at the Hockey Royalty podcastgave their predictions on the latest podcast, which can be found here.

Well, LA Kings fans, what do you say?

(Main Photo Credit: For The Win/USA Today Sports)