Aaron McKibbin and his men's doubles partner Ashley Facey took silver in the men's class 18 event at the Lignano Masters Para Open in Italy. Aaron McKibbin. Aaron paired with Mixed Doubles partner Fliss Pickard took bronze in the Mixed Class 14 event. Aaron also reached the quarterfinals of the singles event. At the National Table Tennis Championships, Surrey put on a good showing and was involved in all three days of the England National Championships.

Nahom Asgedom won a bronze medal in the Men’s Under-21 event.

Nahom even led in his semifinal in the fifth set but lost 11-5, 11-13, 11-9, 5-11, 11-8 to Joe Ferguson.

Nahom Asgedom and Krish Chotai (New Malden) lead their group in the men’s under-21. Krish lost to Joseph Hunter in the quarterfinals.

In mixed doubles, Shaquille Webb-Dixon (Wandsworth) reached the last 16 with doubles partner Mya Sultan.

Evelyn Pace reached the last 16 of women’s doubles with her doubles partner Bethany Ellis.

Left: Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pichford.

Paul Drinkhall (Ashford) from Surrey won the men’s doubles with Liam Pitchford.

Nahom Asgedom and his doubles partner Toby Ellis knocked out a pair of seeded pairs before losing to Tom Jarvis and David McBeath in the semifinals.

Robert Pelc and his doubles partner Gabriel Achampong lost to Drinkhall and Pitchford in the quarterfinals.

Shaquille Webb-Dixon and Joesph Langhem-Ferreira lost to Tom Jarvis and David McBeath in the quarterfinals.

In the men’s singles, Shaquille Webb-Dixon won his group. Shaquille was defeated by Liam Pitchford in the round of last 16.

Darius Knight lost to Paul Drinkhall in the quarterfinals and Drinkhall lost to Tom Jarvis in the semifinals. That’s why Paul Drinkhall won a bronze medal.

Former Surrey player Danielle Kelly won a bronze medal at the Under-21 Women’s Welsh National Championships, losing 3–2 in the semi-final.

Left: Danielle Kelly and Lara Whitton.

Danielle won a silver medal in women’s doubles alongside Lara Whitton.Danielle also won a bronze medal in the women’s singles.

At the Bulgarian National Championships, Surrey’s Radoslav Kamberov (New Malden) reached the quarterfinals of the men’s singles.

At the Jack Petchey Foundation Schools Table Tennis Individual Finals, Angad Saggu (Ashford) of Nishkam School won bronze in the Under-13 Boys event.

In the girls under 13 event, Kelly Ng from Wallington High School took gold with Lok-Yui Lam (New Malden) from Overton Grange taking the silver and Isabella Turner-Samuels from Putney High taking the bronze. Anishka Kumar won a bronze medal in the Under-16 Girls event.

Wallington Grammar’s Chidumebi Egbeama (Sutton) did not lose a match all tournament as he took gold in the Under-19 Boys event.

His classmate Akal Dosanjh took bronze in the same event.

Yuvathi Kumar from Wallington High and Eleanor Turner-Samuels from Putney High both won bronze medals in the Under-19 Girls event.

Tony Needham and Graham Outrim.

At the North Western Masters, Tony Needham (New Malden) won the 1970s singles title and the 1970s doubles title partnering Graham Outrim.

At the Sutton and District Table Tennis League Closed Championship, Bryan Aiglemont (New Malden) defeated Cain Fagan (Wandsworth) in the Open Singles.

Cain Fagan and Laikram Persaud (Wandsworth) won the doubles.

Michelle McGovern (Croydon) won the women’s event.

Laikram Persaud won the Veterans event and Geoff Grange (New Malden) won the Super Vets event.

In the Boys Under-19 Surrey Closed, Ollie Maric-Murray (South Croydon) defeated his older brother Henry (South Croydon) in a spectacular final to become Surrey Under-19 champions by winning 3-1 (11-9, 12- 10, 4-11,19-17).

The semi-final saw a thrilling match where Ollie had to dig deep to beat Sebastian Mak 11-9 in the fifth set. Henry defeated Aaron Gorsar 3-0 in the other semi-final.

The Girls Under-19 Surrey Champion is Aldora Liu (New Malden), who beat Olivia Mak 3-1 (10-12, 13-11 11-9, 12-10).

Macy Ny made it to the last group. There were plenty of outstanding performances in an afternoon of competition.

Surrey’s Paul Drinkhall left men’s doubles at the Singapore Smash alongside Liam Pitchford, where they lost in the last 16 to Poland’s Jakub Dyjas and Belgium’s Cedric Nuytinck.

Evelyn Pace went out in the group stage of the Under-17 and Under-19 Girls Singles at the WTT Youth Contender Antalya, in Turkey.

Invitations have been sent out for the Mark Bates Ltd Cadet, Under-17 and Junior National Championships.

The players invited are as follows:Para Max Flint, Junior Boys Krish Chotai, Junior Girls Evelyn Pace, Under-17 Boys Krish Chotai, Ollie Maric-Murray, Francesco Bonato, Chidumebi Egbeama, Under-17 Girls Evelyn Pace, Emily Cheung, Chui-Que Wong, Cadet Girls Chui —Que Wong, Caron Charles.

Shaquille Webb-Dixon played for Fusion in the British Premier League as they lost 4-3 to Urban TTC, and Joseph Langham-Ferreira played for Brighton as they lost 6-1 to Ormeau.

