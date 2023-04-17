Baseball visits Monmouth for midweek action

WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ Rutgers baseball is poised for an eight-game road trip, starting with a coastal midweek road game against Monmouth.

The Scarlet Knights (20-16, 4-5 Big Ten) are coming home from a series victory over Michigan, having won five of their last six. The Hawks (12-19, 3-13 CAA) have lost four in a row, including a home sweep at the hands of Charleston.

GAME INFO

Series history

Rutgers leads the all-time series against Monmouth, leading 33–9. RU has won six in a row dating back to 2017, including a 9-4 win at Piscataway last season.

In the box

The Scarlet Knights boast a balanced offensive offense, hitting .302 as a team, with five regular starters hitting over .300. In addition, seven different players on the roster have at least 24 RBIs on the season.

Real freshmen Trevor Cohen leads the team with a .351 average and 52 hits and has started all 36 games in the outfield. Evan Sleight joins Cohen as an everyday starter in the outfield and is second on the team with a .346 average, while leading RU with nine home runs and a 1,099 OPS.

Rounding the outfield in Ryan Lasko , who is third on the team with a .327 average. He has eight home runs and 11 doubles this season as he leads the Scarlet Knights with 34 RBI and 37 runs scored.

The middle infield for Rutgers also has a pair of .300 hitters in shortstop Josh Kuroda-Grauer and second baseman cameron love .

After an All-Big Ten season as a true freshman, Kuroda-Grauer has significantly increased his power numbers, with his 14 extra-base hits (7 doubles, 3 triples, 4 home runs) already surpassing his total from a year ago .

Love has started the last 33 games at second base and had a fielding percentage of 1,000 in 31 games. He also has a .317 average and 25 RBI.

On the hill

Rutgers has enjoyed strong performances from its pitching staff in weekday games, where RU is 9-0 this season. Justin Sinibaldi has started five of those games and has a 4–0 record with a 1.30 ERA, having allowed only four earned runs in 27.2 innings with 22 strikeouts and only eight walks.

Sam Portnoy (9.0IP) and Joe Mazza (7.0 IP) combined for 16.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen in weekday games, with 13 combined strikeouts and only six hits allowed.

As a whole, the pitching staff posted a 2.89 ERA with 76 strikeouts in 81 innings in midweeks for a batting average of .217 against.