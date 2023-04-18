Wisconsin Football Recruiting: What Spring Visitors Are Saying About Luke Fickell’s Badgers

MADISON, Wis. The main entrance to the Wisconsin student-athlete performance center has been a busy gathering place lately. There, on any given Tuesday, Thursday, or Saturday before spring training, a long list of high school seniors and their families have gathered to check in, put on a cord with identifying visitor references, and usher in a new era of badger football.

Those on-campus experiences watching practice and meeting coaches have already paid off with three recent commitments in the 2024 class from offensive tackle Derek Jensen, outside linebacker Thomas Heiberger and inside linebacker Landon Gauthier.

But the work is never done as the top goals of the 2024 and 2025 classes are still heavily pursued by Wisconsin. Here’s a look at the state of affairs with five recruits who visited campus two Saturdays ago for a big recruiting weekend.

Class of 2024

R. B. Jaedon Matthews

5 feet 10, 170 pounds, Saguaro High School (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

Three star; No. 79 runs back in 247Sports Composite

Wisconsin will need to supplement its running back depth as Chez Mellusi and Julius Davis are seniors and Braelon Allen expects to enter the NFL Draft after his junior season. Matthews, a quick, shrewd tailback with the power to shrug off would-be tacklers, seems firmly in the mix after a visit to Madison that impressed him.

The visit was great, Matthews said. It has helped me gain a deep understanding of what Wisconsin football is all about. Friday fish fry and big Badger fans were on full display. The new coaching staff was great and they gave me the plan of how they wanted to play and how I would fit in.

During Matthews varsity career, he has carried 196 times for 1,741 yards (8.9 yards per attempt) and scored 18 touchdowns. He caught 47 passes for 516 yards and two touchdowns. Matthews is also a dangerous kick return man who returned a kick 94 yards for a touchdown in December’s Arizona Open Division championship game.

I’m a versatile back, said Matthews. I can effectively run in/out of the zone and stay on the field to be a weapon as a receiver. I am explosive in the game of run and pass. I have elite vision and am patient.

Matthews has recently visited Colorado, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin and Georgia Tech. He has other scholarship offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Duke, and Kansas, among others.

Where Wisconsin is: My overall impression of Wisconsin is great. RBU lived up to its name.

ILB Crews Act

6 feet 1, 218 pounds, Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, Tenn.)

Three star; No. 62 linebacker in 247 Sports Composite

Law made his second trip to Madison, but the first since the Wisconsin coaching staff was overhauled. He previously visited last season to watch Wisconsin play against Purdue, and the new coaches have made him a priority. Law said he was particularly impressed with defensive coordinator Mike Tressel, who also serves as the inside linebackers coach. Law had the opportunity to watch some exercise films in Wisconsin with Tressel.

He showed me how he rates his players and things like effort and pressure, Law said. There are different categories. Based on the film, we went through how he coaches them in meetings. He showed me a good and a bad reputation and how he would coach it as if I were one of his players.

I play the game in an intense way, so I feel like he kind of fits that. He has a lot of energy, so I like that. But just to meet him in person and learn more about him, the way he coaches, it was really good. I like him very much.

Law finished his junior season with 101 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. What stands out on film is his physicality, as well as the way he doesn’t give up on a game and covers a lot of ground to follow the ball carrier.

Law has earned 28 scholarship offers, including this year from Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Memphis, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Cincinnati, Stanford, USC, Purdue, West Virginia, Mississippi State, and Michigan State, among others. Law has been busy visiting several schools as he prepares to update his list, saying he has seen Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and Wisconsin. Expect the badgers to make its last move.

Where Wisconsin is: I am really interested. I really like the coaching staff. That’s a big part for me, and I like their vision. I am super interested in scheduling a civil servant as well.

Class of 2025

CB Tre Poteat

6 feet, 165 pounds, Verona (Wis.) High School

No 247Sports Composite rating

Poteat is in a unique situation as he enters his junior season. His father, Hank, was Wisconsin’s cornerbacks coach for the past two seasons before the Badgers underwent a coaching transition. Hank was hired as Iowa State cornerbacks coach in January, but Tre said he plans to stay at Verona High School, just 10 miles from Camp Randall Stadium, to finish his prep career.

Tre Poteat earned his offer of a Wisconsin scholarship last June under the previous staff, but the Badgers’ new coaching staff has continued to recruit him. And while that might seem typically awkward, Paul Haynes, Wisconsin’s cornerbacks coach, happens to be someone Poteat is quite familiar with. Haynes was the head coach at Kent State during the two-year stretch of 2015-16, when Hank was his cornerbacks coach.

I’ve known Coach Haynes since third grade because he used to coach with my dad, Poteat said. Now that I see Coach Haynes is here, it’s a more welcoming approach because I’ve known him for so long.

Poteat, who recorded 62 tackles, four pass breakups, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and two touchdowns last season, credited his father for helping him work on technique at the position and said the coaches of Wisconsin said he could play cornerback or safety. Shortly after his father was hired, he received a scholarship offer from the state of Iowa. Other schools that have offered are Nebraska, Michigan, Minnesota, Penn State and Pitt. Poteat recently earned MVP honors at the Red Zone Elite 7-on-7 tournament in Chicago. He said he planned to attend summer camps at Ohio State and Notre Dame.

Where Wisconsin is: At the moment they are high on my list. Like everyone else, they have a great opportunity.

OLB Christian Jones

6 feet 3, 190 pounds, Westside High School (Omaha, Neb.)

Four stars; No. 5 linebacker in 247 Sports Composite

Jones, ranked No. 35 overall in the Class of 2025, would be one of the top-rated players Wisconsin has landed during the online ranking era, but it’s clear the Badgers have an important job to do in winning that recruiting battle. Still, Jones has been on the Wisconsin campus three times now: twice under the previous staff, including a gameday against Illinois last season, and two Saturdays ago to meet the new coaches.

I’ve been there before, so I knew a little bit about the facilities, Jones said. But they are still very nice. I still like them a lot. It’s a beautiful campus. They took us on a tour bus to see what was in town. Good relationships were built and I loved the energy.

Jones said outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell showed him a movie of former Badgers outside linebacker Nick Herbig, who will become an NFL Draft pick later this month. According to Jones, Mitchell likes his ability to play in space, drop into cover, and how explosive he is off the edge to challenge quarterbacks. Jones scored 41 solo tackles, 19 assists, five tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumbles to recover.

Jones already has an impressive list of offers, including Wisconsin, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Stanford and USC. He has visited Nebraska and Vanderbilt and plans to visit Oregon and Notre Dame soon.

Where Wisconsin is: I’d say it’s definitely an option. I like them a lot. It’s in the Midwest. It would be an option.

OLB Kamden Laudenslager

6 feet 3, 215 pounds, McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.)

No 247Sports Composite rating

Laudenslager’s first visit to Wisconsin came two years ago to attend summer camp as he entered his freshman year of high school. His trip this time to watch some spring training came two months after earning a scholarship offer from the Badgers now that he has proven himself as a two-year varsity starter.

I loved the practice, said Laudenslager. It had a fast pace. It was a long exercise. Lots of competition. They did some 11-on-11 at the end. I need to see the new quarterback transfer. I thought he looked great. Coach (Luke) Fickell was on defense a lot, which of course I like that he’s a defensive guy. It was definitely one of the better practices I’ve seen.

Laudenslager said he spent 40 minutes chatting with Mitchell, who liked Laudenslager’s versatility to rush the passerby or cover players in the slot. His dislocation allowed him to pick up 12 sacks, including two on the last two possessions inside the 20-yard line during a 7–6 win against St. Vincent. Laudenslager is originally from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, but attends a boarding school with a strong academic and athletic reputation during the week before returning home on the weekends.

The list of Laudenslager scholarship offers includes Boston College, Duke, Maryland, North Carolina, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and Wisconsin. His recent journey through the Midwest included stops in Wisconsin, Notre Dame, and Purdue. Laudenslager said he already has plans to come back to Wisconsin next season to watch a game.

Where Wisconsin is: Certainly very high. Their visit made quite an impression on me, if I may be honest. It was one of my best visits I’ve had. I would say they are definitely in my top three of my schools now.

(Photo: Courtesy of Tre Poteat)