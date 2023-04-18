Women’s Tennis No. 24 Hosts Tritons, Trojan Horses To End Regular Season

The No. 24 UCLA women’s tennis team (11-6, 5-4 Pac-12) is poised to close out the 2023 regular season with a pair of home games, against UC San Diego Tuesday and clashing again with crosstown rival and 26th ranked USC Friday on Senior Day. First serve Tuesday is scheduled for 1:00 PM PT, while Friday’s game starts at 1:30 PM. The Bruins have won five of their past six games, including a 4-3 victory over No. 5 Pepperdine at the Los Angeles Tennis Center on April 12. .

FOLLOW LIVE

Fans unable to attend UCLA women’s tennis home games in person can still follow live. Live streaming and live scoring are available HERE for all matches played at the Los Angeles Tennis Center.

LAST TIME OFF

The Bruins got their fifth win in six attempts on Friday, recording a 4-0 conference victory against Oregon at UO’s Student Tennis Courts. Fangran Tian earned her second win of the week and fourth of the season. Singles wins for UCLA were also Ava Catanzarite And Kimmy Hans . Hance and Tian also contributed to their team’s efforts in doubles, where they collected the first point of the day.

UCLA USA. UC SAN DIEGO, USC

UCLA women’s tennis is 2-0 against UC San Diego. Both games were played prior to 1986. UCLA leads the series with crosstown rival USC by a 59-52 margin. The Bruins won the first crosstown showdown of 2023, beating the Trojans 4-1 in a non-conference game on March 16 at David X. Marks Tennis Stadium. The game was completed after being postponed due to rain three times before. Vanessa Ong triumphed decisively for UCLA, which was en route to a 4-3 victory over the then No. 4 Ohio State. Ong also helped secure a victory in the final doubles match of the night. Bruins Kimmy Hans And Fangran Tian also won in the singles. Eryn Cayetano picked up the lone singles win for USC.

EXPLORING THE TRITONS, TROYARS

UC San Diego has an overall record of 9-13. The Tritons are 1-7 in Big West play. USC is No. 26, sports records of 15-7 overall and 6-3 in Pac-12 action. Madison Sieg checks in at No. 7 in the latest ITA Singles Rankings, with Eryn Cayetano backing her at No. 42 and Snow Han rounding out the trio of Trojans at No. 120. Cayetano and Sieg make up the No. 17 doubles, while Han and Naomi Cheong jointly hold the No. 44 spot.

SENIORS DAY

Senior student athletes Caroline Goldberg And Sasha Vagramov will be honored prior to Friday’s game with USC. Vagramov recently eclipsed 100 total wins in singles and doubles matches and has recorded 13 career match clinching points. Her career-high singles ranking is No. 49, achieved on December 8, 2021. Vagramov is a three-time ITA Scholar-Athlete and a two-time Pac-12 Spring Academic Honor Roll member. Goldberg has also been named an ITA Scholar-Athlete three times and has made the Pac-12 Spring Academic Honor Roll twice. She earned her first career singles victory on October 19, 2019 at the ITA Southwest Regional Championships, teaming with Vagramov to earn her first win in two matches on the third doubles court on January 26, 2022.

THE TOP FIVE TAMES

With its 4-3 home win against No. 5 Pepperdine on April 12, UCLA has now won twice in games with teams ranked in the top five of the ITA during 2023 dual-match play. The Bruins also defeated then-No. 4 Ohio State by a 4-3 score at Los Angeles Tennis Center exactly one month earlier. Sasha Vagramov was the last player to face the Buckeyes while Fangran Tian delivered the feats of fighting off the waves. Wins against two top five teams during the same season had last happened for UCLA in 2015, when Stella Sampras Webster ‘s Bruins had 4-3 wins against No. 3 USC (March 4) and at No. 4 Baylor (March 7) in back-to-back games.

TO A TI-AN

Fangran Tian recorded wins in 14 consecutive singles decisions to begin her dual-match career. The freshman from Beijing, China has two games left unfinished. Of those wins, six are against national ranking players: No. 11 Janice Tjen van Pepperdine (7-6[1]6-7[6], 6-3 on April 12), No. 28 Angelica Blake of Stanford (6-1, 1-6, 6-4 on March 26), No. 4 Madison Sieg of USC (6-3, 1-0, retired on March 16), No. 20 Irina Cantos Siemers of Ohio State (6-4, 3-6, 6-1 on March 12), No. 100 Hikaru Sato of Washington (4-6, 6-4, 6-3 on March 3) and No. 57 Thasaporn Naklo of Iowa State (6-1, 6-2 on January 28). Dating back to the fall action, Tian is 22-5 in singles with a score of 10-4 against nationally ranked foes.

IN THE RANKING

UCLA climbed to No. 24 in the most recent ITA Computerized Team Rankings, released April 11. The latest ITA National Singles and Doubles Rankings came out the same day and featured three Bruins. Leader of the singles list Fangran Tian which ranks at No. 19 after climbing to a career-best No. 17 last week. Kimmy Hans is now at number 106. The tandem of Hance and Elise Wagel ranks No. 6 for doubles matching anyone’s career high, thanks in part to its ITA Southwest Regional Championships title run. The pair defeated current No. 1 Savannah Broadus/Janice Tjen from Pepperdine in the final.

CLINCH WATCH

Fangran Tian (in Oregon, Pepperdine, Utah, vs. Rice) has four wins in 2023 dual-match play to lead UCLA. Ava Catanzarite (in Arizona, Loyola Marymount) is next, with two decisive wins. Kimmy Hans (Colorado), Anne Christine Lutkemeyer (CSUN), Vanessa Ong (at USC), Sasha Vagramov (State of Ohio) and Elise Wagel (in Washington State) have each secured fourth point once this year.

HANCE Named PAC-12 PLAYER OF THE WEEK FOR MARCH 13-19

Kimmy Hans was named Pac-12 Player of the Week for the week of March 13-19, the conference announced March 21. The visiting Bruins beat crosstown rival USC 4-1 (March 16), thanks in large part to Hance’s victories against nationally ranked opponents in the doubles and singles. The second-year combination of Hance and Elise Wagel made a statement out of the gate in doubles, giving UCLA a lead with their 6-2 game against 24th ranked pair Naomi Cheong and Snow Han on top court. Hance then dispatched No. 61 Han 6–2, 6–3 on the second singles field, extending the Bruins’ lead to 3–1. The team win was UCLA’s third straight and fifth in six attempts. The Pac-12 Player of the Week award represents the first in Hance’s career and the second in as many weeks for the Bruins. Sasha Vagramov was honored for the week of March 6-12. UCLA has now accumulated 38 weekly awards from the conference.

VAGRAMOV TABBET PAC-12 PLAYER OF THE WEEK FOR MARCH 6-12

After her team’s 4–3 victory against No. 4 Ohio State, Sasha Vagramov was named Pac-12 Player of the Week in a March 14 conference announcement. The award was presented for the week of March 6-12. Vagramov was on court as the Bruins scored the first and last points of their thrilling 4-3 victory against the Buckeyes Sunday at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. With all eyes on the fourth singles match, the senior won a deuce point to lift her past Isabelle Boulais for a 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 result and kick off a celebration. Vagramov also accompanied Vanessa Ong to beat Kolie Allen and Danielle Willson 6–4 on Court 3 to clinch the double point. Vagramov was previously named Pac-12 Player of the Week on February 11, 2020.

AUTUMN SUMMARY

The Bruins performed at six events in the fall, including two national. There were two championship appearances, such as Kimmy Hans And Elise Wagel teamed up to win the ITA Southwest Regional Championships doubles title in San Diego as the combination of Vanessa Ong And Sasha Vagramov won the Dennis Rizza Classic grand prize in Rolling Hills Estates, California. Anne Christine Lutkemeyer , who was the top singles performer at the Women of Troy Invitational, amassed a team-high 11 singles wins. Hans, Ava Catanzarite And Fangran Tian each defeated three nationally ranked opponents. Hance also made it to the singles final round at the ITA Southwest Regionals.

2021-22 IN OVERVIEW

The 2021-22 UCLA women’s tennis team went 13-7 and finished second in the Pac-12 with a 7-1 record. The Bruins advanced past Arkansas in the first round of the NCAA Championships, but were defeated by hosts Oklahoma State in a 4–2 decision in the second round. Elysia Bolton And Forbes Abbey qualified for the NCAA singles draw, while the duo of Bolton and Elise Wagel secured a draw in doubles. Bolton advanced to the second round of singles. Forbes (first team), Bolton (second team) and Kimmy Hans (Honorable Mention) received All-Conference honors from the Pac-12. Forbes also received the Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship award from the ITA Southwest Region.

WHO’S NEW?

Anne Christine Lutkemeyer And Fangran Tian make up UCLA’s freshman class. Lutkemeyer (Irvine, California), a Blue Chip recruit according to TennisRecruiting.net, was the No. 1 player in her class in 2020 and 2021. She won the singles championship at the PTT Newport Beach, California 2021 Women’s $25K Hard 2 event. At the junior level, Lutkemeyer collected the Girls’ 16 singles crown at the 2018 USTA International Spring Championships in Carson, California. Tian (Beijing, China) won the Girls’ singles title at the 2019 Australian Open Asia-Pacific Wildcard Play-Off event, a wildcard entry into the 2020 Australian Open Junior Championships. She also earned a spot in the draw of the singles Roland-Garros Junior Championships 2019.

BROWNS ON TOUR

Ena Shibahara earned her first Grand Slam championship in 2022, when she teamed up with Wesley Koolhof to win the mixed doubles title at Roland-Garros. She also recently made her first women’s doubles grand final round alongside Shuko Aoyama at the 2023 Australian Open. Shibahara climbed to a career-best No. 4 ranking in the WTA doubles rankings in March 2022. Catherine Harrison also had an outstanding 2022, making her Grand Slam debut in singles and doubles. She progressed through singles qualifying at Wimbledon and continued her success with a first-round win. Harrison and partner Ulrikke Eikeri made a doubles match in the second round at Roland-Garros and the pair achieved the same feat at Wimbledon and the US Open. Harrison also secured her first WTA title last year, teaming up with Sabrina Santamaria to triumph at the Monterrey Open in Mexico. The following Bruins in the professional ranks topped the WTA rankings in 2022: Robin Anderson (No. 137 singles and 181 doubles), Harrison (214 singles and 69 doubles), Elysia Bolton (230 doubles), Chanelle van Nguyen (350 singles) and Jada Hart (489 doubles).

HEAD COACH STELLA SAMPRAS WEBSTER