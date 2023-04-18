Quadri fights Long in the first round





Aruna Quadri meets Olympic champion and home favorite Ma Long on Tuesday (today) in the men’s singles first round of the ongoing World Table Tennis Championship in Macao, China, The PUNCH reports. Aruna, who left WTT champion Xinxiang in the first round last week after losing 3-0 to Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yun-Ju, will look to improve his performance at the Tap Seac Multiport Pavilion. The tournament has a combined $800,000 prize pool and 1,000 world ranking points awaiting the champions. Quadri, 34, Africa’s top-ranked table tennis star, is wary of facing Long. After their last meeting last year, Long had a torrid time beating the Nigerian 3-1 in an explosive encounter, but with the recent slippage of the Chinese at the top level, nothing seems certain for him against Quadri, who has been described as the biggest thing that has come out of Africa in table tennis. Ranked eleventh in the world, Aruna will face the world number four in hopes of advancing to the second round. Ahead of his first game, Quadri said: “There’s no doubt this is another tough game for me, but I’m going out again to give my best because nothing is certain in the competition; everyone is in shape and no one is is sure of winning every game, he said. It’s 50-50 against every opponent in the league. There is no doubt that it is the largest gathering of the best players in the world and I hope my best will help me this time. Egypt’s Omar Assar faces another gigantic task as he was drawn against Brazil’s Hugo Calderano in the first round. Assar, who has not been in shape lately, will have to double his strength against the number five in the world. In women’s singles, Africa’s sole flag bearer, Egypt’s Dina Meshref, has been drawn against Australia’s Yangzi Liu in the first round as the women’s African champion looks set to progress beyond the first round in Macao.

