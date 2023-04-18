Ben Stokes named the world’s best cricketer by Wisden





Ben Stokes has led England to 10 wins in their last 12 Tests England captain Ben Stokes has been named Wisden’s best cricketer in the world for the third time in four years. Stokes, 31, has changed the fortunes of the Test team and featured in the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan in November. England teammates Ben Foakes and Matthew Potts are named among the five Cricketers of the Year. New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell and Indian women’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur are also on the list. England had won just one of their previous 17 Tests when all-rounder Stokes was named captain last April. They have since won 10 of their past 12 matches playing a daring style of reckless cricket. Stokes has previously been named the leading cricketer in the world in 2020 and 2021. “It’s hard to think of another cricketer who could have changed his team’s fortunes so suddenly as Ben Stokes,” said Wisden editor Lawrence Booth. “He was powerful with both the bat and the ball and scored a series-turning century in Manchester against South Africa. “Later in the year he guided England to the T20 World Cup with the deciding innings of the final against Pakistan in Melbourne – the icing on the cake for a cricketer who changed the way the game is played.” Batter Beth Mooney was named the leading women’s cricketer in the world for the second time in three years after being part of an Australian team that won World Cups in 50-over and 20-over formats, as well as gold at the Commonwealth Games. The five Cricketers of the Year are chosen by the Wisden editor, a tradition dating back to 1889. England summer performances are an important factor and no player can win the award more than once. Seamer Potts, 24, took 20 wickets in his first summer playing Test cricket for England, while 30-year-old Foakes backed up his excellent work behind the stumps with some crucial innings with the bat. Wicket-keeper Blundell, 32, and Black Caps teammate Mitchell, 31, were both prolific with the bat despite New Zealand losing 3-0 in the Test series to England in June. Harmanpreet, 34, led her team to a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games and then inspired England’s first one-day series win since 1999 in September. England batsman Jonny Bairstow was awarded the new Wisden Trophy for the outstanding individual test performance of the year – his double hundreds in the record-breaking victory over India at Edgbaston in July. Meanwhile, Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav was named as the leading Twenty20 cricketer in the world.

