The Women’s Tennis Association returns to China after a boycottExBulletin





The Women’s Tennis Association is reversing its boycott of events in China after its member Peng Shuai disappeared from public view after she accused a senior Communist Party member of coercing her into sex.





AILSA CHANG, HOST: Sixteen months ago, the Women’s Tennis Association, the global professional body for female tennis players, made a dramatic announcement that it was boycotting events in China because the Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai had disappeared from public view. That was after she accused a senior Chinese Communist Party official of forcing her to have sex. Well, now the WTA is making a U-turn and back to China. This is reported by NPR’s Emily Feng. EMILY FENG, BYLINE: In 2021, the now 37-year-old Peng Shuai described in a long-written online post how she was allegedly coerced into sex a decade earlier by one of the country’s most powerful Communist Party officials at the time – the deputy prime minister of the country, Zhang Gaoli, now 76. Instead of being investigated, her claims were covered up in China – her post removed, her name briefly censored and attempts to reach her failed. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNKNOWN PERSON: (Chinese speaking). FENG: She did appear weeks later in a series of stilted videos like this one. Here, one of her coaches repeats the date in their playing strategy, as Peng nods – the video seems to show that she got it right. The WTA was not convinced. And after several attempts to face Peng failed, the organization founded by Billie Jean King announced it was pulling out of China and turning its back on a lucrative 10-year deal it had signed with the country for more tournaments. And that’s why the WTA’s sudden decision to return from this fall was so surprising. MARK DREYER: It feels like they’ve undermined all the good work they’ve done before. FENG: That’s Mark Dreyer, who writes about Chinese sports, including in his book “Sporting Superpower.” DREYER: You know, if you’re China, your strategy was basically to ignore and deny and then just hang in there, and then you’ve got a complete win. FENG: The WTA has not responded to NPR’s request for comment or an interview. It said in a statement online in English that it pulled out of China after it failed to guarantee Peng was safe, but now they felt they, quote, “will never fully secure those targets, and it will be our players and tournaments which in the end will pay an extraordinary price.” Their Chinese language press release made no mention of Peng Shuai at all. Dreyer also points out that China’s voluntary suspension by the WTA came when most of China was under strict COVID controls and lockdowns, and now that China has finally lifted those restrictions… DREYER: They came back to China as soon as possible. FENG: China’s foreign ministry said it was against the politicization of sports when asked about the return of the WTA. Meanwhile, Peng Shuai has been silent. Emily Feng, NPR News, Taipei. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. For more information, please visit the terms of use and consent pages of our website at www.npr.org. NPR transcripts are made on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is its audio record.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/04/17/1170508831/the-womens-tennis-association-returns-to-china-after-boycotting The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos