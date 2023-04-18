Wisconsin players help the US defeat Canada for the Women’s Hockey World Cup





The United States won the Women’s Hockey World Cup for the first time in four years on Sunday, and the fingerprints of the University of Wisconsin were all over the place. Former Badgers star Hilary Knight recorded a hat-trick in the final to find the net for the game winner in a 6-3 victory over Canada at the CAA Center in Brampton, Ontario. Knight, who was named the game’s most valuable player, was joined on the Team USA roster by former Badger Abby Roque and Caroline Harvey, Lacey Eden, Britta Curl and Nicole LaMantia, who helped UW win a national championship last month . There were a few other state bands. The team also includes Madison native Amanda Kessel, who played in Minnesota. The team was coached by Neenah native John Wroblewski. The team staff included two Wisconsin staffers, equipment manager Sis Paulsen and trainer Stef Arndt. More:Wisconsin women’s hockey displayed a perfect mix of youth and experience during the championship season Canadian goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens, also a former Badger, lost for the first time in 17 tournament starts, stopping 16 shots. Former UW players Kristen Campbell, Emily Clark, Sarah Nurse and Blayre Turnbull joined Desbiens on the Team Canada roster. The win broke a three-game gold medal game losing streak for the United States against Canada. The team lost gold medal games to the Canadians at the Olympics last year and at the two previous world championships. It’s hard to beat Canada. It’s hard to beat Canada in Canada, right? So we definitely felt like an underdog, Knight told the Associated Press. People are always rooting at us, but somehow we persevere and it feels sweeter that way. The United States closed the tournament with a 6-1 record. The only loss was 4-3 in a shootout against Canada in the preliminary round. In the game for the gold medal, Team USA rallied from one goal down three times. The team trailed 3–2 heading into the final period, but tied the game on a Harvey goal at 5:40. That game remained tied until the final 3 minutes when Knight scored on a 5-on-3 power play to give the United States the lead. She added an insurance goal 27 seconds later by deflecting Harvey’s missed shot. The goals pushed Knight’s world championship career points to 101, making her the first player to reach that milestone. Harvey, meanwhile, finished the tournament with the most points (14) of any player, a plus-14 rating and a point in each game.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jsonline.com/story/sports/college/uw/2023/04/17/team-usa-hockey-wins-gold-at-world-championships-wisconsin-badgers-past-present-help-team-usa-flavor/70121632007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related