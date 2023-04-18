Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with these 7 events





Subscribe to our newsletter here. Throughout April, SU celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month. Under the direction of the AAPI Heritage Month Planning Committee and the Office of Multicultural Affairs, several campus departments and student organizations have organized a number of events to celebrate their heritage and educate the SU community about Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Here are some of the events takes place throughout the rest of April. Stephanie H. Shih: My sweetie has no pox dips

Since first opening in January, Stephanie H. Shihs art has welcomed visitors to the SU Art Museum with detailed creations of classic rice bags. The exhibition draws on Shih’s own childhood memories and the importance of rice to her childhood and culture. The exhibition is open until May 15. Take me to the palace of love

Rina Banerjees is also part of the SU Art Museums exhibitions this semester, delves into love, place and climate change with three installations. The exhibit includes a replica of the Taj Mahal made from plastic and other materials and is also open until May 15. AAPI Mental Health Awareness Workshop

Join a discussion about mental health challenges within the AAPI community and how to overcome them. This workshop is led by Jin Zhao, a Ph.D. candidate Clinical Psychology.



When: Tuesday, April 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m

Where: Dining room, 362 AAPI Heritage Month Memorial Lecture with Hua Hsu

The SU community welcomes writer and professor Hua Hsu this Thursday to discuss his memoir Stay True. This book highlights the immigrant experience and growing up as an Asian American. It also touches on sadness, friendships and childhood. The discussion will be followed by a meet & greet and autograph session. When: Thursday, April 20 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m

Where: Huntington Beard Crouse Hall, Gifford Auditorium ASIA night

Start your weekend enjoying student performances across the campus and the AAPI community. Performances will consist of singing and dancing. When: Friday, April 21 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m

Where: Train underground AAPI Heritage Month Ping Pong Tournament

The Barnes Center at The Arch and the Syracuse University Club table tennis team are hosting a ping pong tournament. Players of all skill levels are invited to participate in the single-elimination tournament. When: Saturday, April 22 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m

Where: Barnes Center at The Arch, second floor KDPhi AAPI Trivia Night

Join alpha Kappa Delta Phi for a night of trivia about current events, pop culture and cuisine based on AAPI culture. Teams should consist of groups of two to six people. When: Wednesday, April 26 from 8:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m

Where: Schine Student Center, 204ABC

