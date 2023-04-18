Afghanistan women’s cricket team: in limbo and exile in Australia

Afghanistan has been a full member of the International Cricket Council since 2017 and as such must field a women’s team

Nahida Sapan, an all-rounder in the Afghanistan women’s cricket team, was attending university in Kabul when the Taliban retook control of the country on August 15, 2021.

“My teacher told you all to go home. We all got up and I saw the Taliban on their way home. I was really scared,” she told the BBC.

When she got home, Sapan took her cricket pack and hid it in the basement. She was also the team’s goal scorer, so she went into the backyard and burned all her score books.

Sapan, whose brother worked for the previous government, says her family started receiving calls and messages from the Taliban.

“They were direct threats. They said, ‘We’ll find you and if we find you, we won’t let you live. If we find one of you, we’ll find all of you,'” she says.

“I had a panic attack, my hands were shaking. I was so scared, I was traumatized. Every time I heard a knock on the door, all I thought was ‘they found us, they’re going to kill us.'”

The people who sent her threats now serve in government, she says.

Over the next few months, Sapan and her family moved from house to house to avoid detection. She eventually managed to escape across the border into Pakistan before meeting the rest of her team in Australia.

They are now out of the grip of the Taliban, but Sapan and her teammates are still waiting, resting their careers on the whims of others.

Afghanistan’s first national women’s team was formed in 2010, nine years after the Taliban fell in the face of a US-led military coalition.

In the early years, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) prevented the women’s team from participating in several international tournaments, as it received “Taliban threats”.

But as the profile of the men’s team grew, the ACB had to start taking the women’s game more seriously. The International Cricket Council (ICC) requires its 12 full members – Afghanistan became one in 2017 – to have a women’s national team. This led to 25 female cricketers being signed by November 2020.

The return of the Taliban less than a year later shattered the dreams of women all over Afghanistan, including the cricketers. The Taliban has banned women from universities, parks and sports and has raided the homes of female athletes.

Sapan, 20, is one of more than 20 members of the Afghanistan women’s cricket team now living in Australia after fleeing Afghanistan.

Another who escaped was 17-year-old bowler Aysha Yousofzai.

She recalls her terrifying journey through Taliban checkpoints on her way to Pakistan.

“We had our faces covered because we weren’t allowed to show our faces to men, so they didn’t know who we were. We were scared, but luckily they didn’t tell us to show our faces,” she says.

Yousofzai managed to reach Pakistan and the Australian government arranged a flight for her and other members of the squad to get to Australia. But some of her friends and family were less fortunate.

“No one is doing well in Afghanistan, especially women. They have no right to study, work or travel without a husband,” she says.

Sapan was studying at university in Afghanistan when the Taliban returned to power in August 2021

Yousofzai and Sapan went to live in Australia. They both study and appreciate the freedoms they have compared to women in Afghanistan.

“Living in Australia actually feels like living. When we were in Afghanistan, it was like we just existed,” says Sapan. “Now I feel hope for my future, I feel hope for tomorrow, I feel hope that I can fulfill my dreams.”

But while they are grateful to the Australian government, they feel let down by cricket’s global governing body, the ICC.

Members of the Afghan women’s team say they still have no contact with the ICC, despite the establishment of the Afghanistan Working Group in 2021 external link to “review the status of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and cricket in Afghanistan”. The women’s team wrote to the ICC in December, but the body said their status is a problem for the ACB.

“They haven’t informed anyone on our team about the decisions they’re making about our future,” says Sapan. “They went to Dubai twice to talk about us, but we didn’t even know, we just heard it over the internet. No one has contacted us to ask how we feel or what we want.”

As a full member of the ICC, Afghanistan should have a women’s side.

The Afghanistan women’s team has requested that the ICC recognize them as the official women’s team in Australia, and to forward some of the funds allocated to the ACB to them.

But in March, the ICC “significantly” increased the ACB’s budget without giving any update on the women’s team.

Due to the lack of support, the women cannot train together regularly and have not been able to arrange official competitions.

“I don’t want the ICC to forget us or forget about the girls in Afghanistan who still have hopes of playing cricket. There are many girls in Afghanistan who dream of becoming a cricketer,” says Sapan.

Minky Worden, director of global initiatives at campaign group Human Rights Watch, said the ICC should recognize Australia’s national women’s team, but also push for women to be able to play in Afghanistan.

If the ACB does not comply, according to Worden, Afghanistan must be suspended by the ICC, which would mean that the men’s team cannot play either.

“Rules are rules. That’s what sport is about,” says Worden.

“Let’s just say if New Zealand suddenly said we’re only sending our male team to compete in international competitions, the ICC would and should have something to say about that.

“Why is there an ugly double standard for Afghanistan?”

The Taliban have openly supported men’s cricket, knowing how loved the game is by Afghans. Worden believes the threat of the men being suspended from international play could be a “pressure point” for the Taliban to lift restrictions on women playing sports.

“Right now it’s free for the Taliban to ban Afghan female players from sports,” she said.

Both Yousofzai and Sapan say they don’t want the men’s team to be affected.

An ICC spokesperson said it “remains committed to supporting the Afghan Cricket Council and will not penalize the ACB or their players for complying with the laws of their country’s government”.

“The relationship with players in any of the ICC member states is managed by the board of directors in that country, the ICC does not interfere. Likewise, the authority to field men’s and women’s national teams rests solely with the council of members in whichever country, not with the IKC.

“The ICC will continue to use its influence constructively to help the ACB develop cricket and playing opportunities for both men and women in Afghanistan.”

The ACB did not respond to a request for comment.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board awarded contracts to 25 female players in November 2020, less than a year before the Taliban’s return to power

Sapan and Yousofzai both dream of returning to their homeland one day.

“I would like to be in Afghanistan and play for Afghanistan, because that’s where I was born, that’s where I feel I belong,” says Yousofzai. “If there’s freedom of expression, gender equality, the opportunities I have in Australia, I’d love to be there. But if there’s not, then no.”

Both women want to become psychologists one day and be active in promoting gender equality in Afghanistan and Australia.

But right now they just want to be able to play the game they love.

“I want my team back because I worked very hard. I faced many challenges to fulfill my dream of being part of the national team, but now I can’t play under the name of Afghanistan,” says Yousofzai.

“I just want my rights and to be treated like a human being. I just want them to treat me the way they treat male players in Afghanistan.”