Princess Charlene of Monaco wore a chic cream suit to a tennis tournament

It’s been a while since the royal couple of Monaco, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, were last out and about together, but last weekend the duo joined fans at the Monte-Carlo Masters tennis tournament to present the prizes at the end of the finals. For the event, the ever-fashionable Charlene gave a subtle nod to the tradition of white tennis regalia with a head-to-toe cream look from one of her favorite brands, Akris. Charlene combined the brand’s blend of cotton and silk with them in the same shade for a coordinated style. She backed the suit up with a sleeveless cotton jersey top with a tulle neckline of the same brand and Ferragamo sunglasses. Akris Akris Glenn Double-Face blazer jacket in textured cotton Akris Akris Glenn Double-Face blazer jacket in textured cotton Akris Akris Carl structured silk blend trousers Akris Akris Carl structured silk blend trousers The ivory suit had a major moment among royals last year, appearing countless times on the likes of Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Queen Letizia of Spain, and Charlene’s choice to opt for the eye-catching hue again should see a revival of the style. just in time for warm weather. During the finale, Princess Charlene and Prince Albert were joined by their twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. The tournament also marked the first time she and Albert had attended a public event since denying rumors they were planning to divorce at the end of March. At the time a French publication, royalty, made waves on social media with claims that the pair were splitting up. A source from the Monegasque royal palace flatly denied the claims People that “the article consists of old stories that were not true to begin with.” The Royal Family of Monaco. VARIETY HACH // Getty Images However, they have since maintained a somewhat subdued schedule of royal events. That all seems to be about to change now, although not only did they attend the Monte-Carlo Masters final, but the pair have also been confirmed to attend King Charles’ coronation on May 6, meaning we can see a lot of them in the coming weeks to expect. . play icon The triangle that indicates to play author Lauren Hubbard is a freelance writer and City & Country contributor covering beauty, shopping, entertainment, travel, home decor, wine and cocktails.

