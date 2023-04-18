Shemar Britton defeats Aaron Wilson to win Classifieds table tennis final





Sport Sherdon Pierre



A1 Division Men’s Champion Shemar Britton and Women’s A1 Division Champion Ambika Sitram (R) display their trophies after winning the Classified Table Tennis Tournament, on Sunday, at the Eastern Regional Indoor sport Arena, Tacarigua. – SHERDON PIERRE Shemar Britton was crowned champion of the men’s A1 division of the Classified Table Tennis Tournament at the Easter Regional Indoor Sport Arena (ERISA), Tacarigua, on Sunday. Guyanese Britton, who represents local club Queen’s Park and is a law student at the University of the West Indies, has won four consecutive senior singles tournaments. The southpaw is just set to lead his country to a bronze medal in the men’s team events at the recently concluded Caribbean Championships to be held in Guyana in March. Britton defeated local star player and Carenage Blasters player Aaron Wilson 3-1 (11:8; 7:11; 11:8; 11:4) in the final. In the previous round, Britton swept Luc O Young (Carenage Blasters) 3-0 (11:7; 11:9; 11:4) while Wilson defeated Javier King (UTT) 3-0 (11:6; 11:7; 11:7). Britton said: It’s great to win another tournament, especially as this is my first Classified, and to play against a great player like Aaron Wilson in the final. Our rivalries and matches are well documented, so it’s good to put it in my win column. Britton added: I can now say I have all four major titles in TT that I get to play, which was a goal of mine when I first came here. Ambika Sitram (WASA) captured her first senior women’s singles title on Saturday after winning the Women’s A Division on Saturday. Sitram defeated national junior and senior player Imani Edwards-Taylor (QPCC) 3-2 (3:11; 11:7; 10;12; 13:11; 11:7). The 17-year-old Edwards-Taylor has now been defeated in three consecutive women’s singles finals. In the semifinals, Sitram defeated national player Priyanka Khellawan (Powergen) 3-1 (6:11; 11:6; 11:7; 11:3). Edwards-Taylor defeated veteran Linda Partap Boodhan of Tunapuna Hindu in straight sets (11:7; 11:8; 14:12). Edwin Humphreys of Arima Table Tennis Club won the A2 division by beating Nicholas O` Young (Carenage Blasters) 3-0 (12:10; 11:2; 11:7). Humphreys defeated Jean Marc Lee Fai 3-0 (11:9; 11:6; 11:8) in the semi-finals. In the other semi-final, O` Young came from behind to beat Wesley Dookhoo van (Guaracara) 3-1 (7:11; 11:7; 11:4; 11:5). Men’s B Division: 1st Josiah Joseph (Powergen); 2nd Adesh Ramphalie (Warrenville); 3rd Kymani holder (QPCC); 3rd Donald Humphrey (Couva). Women’s B Division: 1st Lyllana Boodhan (Tunupuna Hindu); 2nd Micah Stroude (Crusader); 3rd Dera Ramoutar; 3rd Jerisse Elder (Oxford) Men’s C Division: 1st Ronnie Gueverra (Couva); 2nd Bachan Singh (Couva); 3rd Jewel Serrette (Warrenville); 3rd Vivek Bahadeosingh (Warrenville) Women’s C Division: 1st Jacquelin Coutain (Enterprise); 2nd Shernika Jones (WASA); 3rd Kedesha Ruiz (ATTC); 3rd Marlene Phillip (Siparia United) Beginner Open: 1st Zayden Sagramsingh (Warrenville); 2nd Nekeisha Lewis (Siparia United)

