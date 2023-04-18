USC Men’s Volleyball takes on Stanford in MPSF Quarterfinals





Men’s Volleyball | April 17, 2023 THE ANGELS The 12th-ranked USC men’s volleyball team (10-15, 3-9 MPSF) enters this week’s Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Tournament as six seed and will face third-seeded host Stanford (13-12, 6-6) in a quarterfinal game on Wednesday (April 19) at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California. The Trojans and the eighth-ranked Cardinal split regular season games at Galen Center this spring. The first service is scheduled for 5:30pm PT with FloVolleyball on hand to stream all the action live. The Trojans are 15-18 all-time in MPSF tournament games and were 2009 conference title winners. Last year, at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion, the Trojans defeated Concordia in the opening round, but fell to Pepperdine in one of the semifinals . The Trojans racked up a pair of wins on CUI and took the sixth seed this week. The wins ended an eight-game losing streak. THIS WEEK

MPSF TOURNAMENT 2023

Maples Pavilion Stanford, California.

[6] No. 12 USC (10-15, 3-9 MPSF) op [3] No. 8 Stanford (13-12, 6-6 MPSF) MATCH #26 Wednesday, April 19, 5:30 PM PT MPSF Tournament Quarterfinal

TV/STREAM: Flo Volleyball SERIES RECORD: USC leads, 72-36 (.667)

LAST MEETING: W 3-2 (February 26, 2023 crazy center)

STRIPE: 1 won LAST 10 MEETINGS: 7-3

OPPONENT WEBSITE: GoStanford.com FIRST SERVE (TL;DR) USC is led by eighth year head coach Jeff Nygaard three-time Olympian in indoor and beach volleyball and two-time NCAA champion.

three-time Olympian in indoor and beach volleyball and two-time NCAA champion. The Trojans are currently Ranked 12th in the AVCA Div I-II Coaches Poll. USC played 17 games against ranked opponents this season.

in the AVCA Div I-II Coaches Poll. USC played 17 games against ranked opponents this season. USC is the No. 6 seed in the MPSF tournament and is 15-18 all-time in tournament play dating back to 1993. The Trojans won the 2009 MPSF title.

freshman OH Dillon Klein leads the Trojans in kills (3.62 kps) and points (4.17 pps) with 21 games in double-digit points. He was honored as the MPSF Offensive Player of the Week on April 17, the first of his career.

leads the Trojans in kills (3.62 kps) and points (4.17 pps) with 21 games in double-digit points. He was honored as the MPSF Offensive Player of the Week on April 17, the first of his career. All American OPP Simon Gallas ranks 12th in the MPSF for points (3.31 pps) and is 12th with 2.70 kills per set this spring.

ranks 12th in the MPSF for points (3.31 pps) and is 12th with 2.70 kills per set this spring. All American OH Kevin Kobrin –a graduate transfer from UCLA–brother follows Sam Kobrin who also transferred after four years at UCLA in 2021. Kobrine is third on the team with 2.49 kps and 2.95 pps.

–a graduate transfer from UCLA–brother follows who also transferred after four years at UCLA in 2021. Kobrine is third on the team with 2.49 kps and 2.95 pps. MB Luke Frasrand returns after an All-America honorable mention campaign as a junior. His 0.95 blocks per set ranks fifth in the MPSF.

returns after an All-America honorable mention campaign as a junior. His 0.95 blocks per set ranks fifth in the MPSF. MB Kyle Paulson leads the team in blocks (fourth in the MPSF) at 1.00 bps and ranks 17th nationally. FOLLOW THE TROJARS:USC’s home games at Galen Center are streamed live for free on USCtrojans.com, with the exception of games broadcast live by Pac-12 Networks. Fans can also follow USC home games via live stats with links available at USCtrojans.com. LAST TIME OUT:The Trojans went 2–0 in their final series of the regular season by beating CUI in a five-set finish in Irvine and then defeating the Golden Eagles at home. The wins ended an eight-game losing streak for the Trojans and secured the sixth seed in the MPSF tournament. Fri. OHDillon Smallled the Trojans in kills and points on both nights and was later chosen as the MPSF/Molten Offensive Player of the Week. gr. OPP Kevin Kobrin posted 15 kills in each of the matches to help the Trojans walk away with the two wins. POLL POSITION:The Trojans opened the season ranked 10th in the NVA/AVCA Coaches Poll. After a 2–1 opening weekend, USC dropped one spot to 11th, but returned to the No. 10 on January 16 and held that position for three straight weeks. The Trojans are ranked12thin the latest poll of coaches. POW WOW:Freshman OH Dillon Klein was named MPSF/Molten Offensive Player of the Week on April 17. It was the first of his career and the first and only weekly prize won by a Trojan this season. In two games against CUI, Klein averaged 5.38 points per set. He had 34 kills and hit .431 (4.25 kps) to score his 18th and 19th games in double-digit kills; his 20th and 21st games in double-digit points. He has broken the 20-point plateau nine times in his first season and added a season-high three serve aces in the first game with the Golden Eagles with a total of five aces over the weekend with seven blocks remaining. DOUBLE:Four Trojans have logged double-doubles this season. Nate Tennant (51 assists, 11 digs) recorded the first of the spring in a five-setter against UC Irvine on January 18 and did it again against Long Beach State (March 25). Ryan Sprage (30 assists, 12 counts) and Kevin Kobrin (15 kills, 13 digs) both had double-doubles in a five-set win over UC Santa Barbara at home (January 19).Simon ConsOhio State’s 14-kill and 11-dog performance was his first career double-double. Tennant and Sprague also each produced their first career double-doubles. Kobrine had his first as a Trojan horse (fifth of his career). OWN LEAGUE:The Trojans are30-33all-time in conference and regional playoffs dating back to 1971, including seven playoff championships. In the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) tournament, USC15-18and won the 2009 MPSF tournament title.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://usctrojans.com/news/2023/4/17/usc-mens-volleyball-takes-on-stanford-in-mpsf-quarterfinal-bout.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related