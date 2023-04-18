England’s Ben Stokes named Wisdens Leading Cricketer





England captain Ben Stokes has been named Leading Cricketer in the World in the latest edition of the Wisden Cricketers Almanack, the publication said on Monday. The 31-year-old all-rounder led England to nine wins in 10 Tests and played a vital role in their T20 World Cup final against Pakistan in November. England had just one win in the previous 17 Tests before Stokes was appointed captain last April. He has been named best cricketer for a third time, having also received the honor in 2019 and 2020, while compatriot Joe Root took the award in 2021. Australian batsman Beth Mooney was named the world’s top women’s cricketer for the second time in three years after leading her country to World Cup victories in the 50-over and 20-over tournaments and winning gold in the Commonwealth Games of 2022. Harmanpreet Kaur became the first India Womens player to be named among the five Cricketers of the Year chosen by the Wisden editor in a tradition dating back to 1889. The others are New Zealanders Tom Blundell and Daryl Mitchell plus Englands Ben Foakes and Matthew Potts. England batsman Jonny Bairstow was awarded the new Wisden Trophy for Outstanding Individual Test Performance of the Year after two hundred in a record win over India in July.

