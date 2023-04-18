5 star TE Landen Thomas flips from UGA to FSU





FSU football lands another one! Five star tight end Landen Thomas flipped his bet from the University of Georgia Bulldogs to the Florida State Seminoles. It’s no secret that Thomas was hesitant about his UGA commitment, especially since he chose the FSU spring game over Georgia’s last weekend. Landen was once an FSU pledge in 2021 and is now back with the Seminoles. Hopefully this one sticks! He made this known on social media on Monday afternoon: Go noles🍢 pic.twitter.com/6j2mbVrSHg — LT (@Landen_Thomas18) April 17, 2023 Landen is 6-4 230 lbs and uses his size well. He has wide receiver speed and great hands. Luke Kromenhoek has so many guns in the Tribe ’24 class with RB Kameron Davis, WR Camdon Frier, WR Tawaski Abrams, WR Lawyne McCoy, ATH BJ Gibson and TE Landen Thomas. The talent there alone is something Alabama or Georgia would have right now. I can’t say enough about this staff and what Coach Norvell has done. How will this commitment reflect what 4 star TE Kylan Fox will do? He had FSU in his top 6 a few weeks ago and was leaning towards the Noles. Fox and Thomas are both very similar in how they play the game. Will this commitment bring in some blue-chip guys like Charles Lester and KJ Bolden who will watch this class and want to be a part of something special? I think the floodgates are open, and Coach Norvell can be a little picky about who he wants to hire right now. That luxury is something a great coach does, and Norvell is on track to become that great coach with a great season this year and momentum going into 2024. It’s a great time to be an FSU football fan, if spring doesn’t get you excited then wait for the season to start and you’ll see the talent on display for the Noles. This commitment returns the Noles to the top five nationally with 11 commitments.

