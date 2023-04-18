



Chelsea Tennis sweeps home quad The Chelsea tennis team had capped off another big week on Saturday with a sweep on the home quad. The Bulldogs defeated Dexter, Battle Creek Lakeview and Saline to go undefeated this season to 6-0-1. The four doubles teams of Meghan Bareis/Adrienne DeLong, Megan Boughton/Izzy Barkey, Lucy Taylor/Brenna Taylor and Cyprus Gabriel-Menegey all went 3-0 on the day. Samantha Bieber and Josie Jackson each went 3-0 on two and four hits, while Hayley Hopkins was 2-1 on three hits and Anne-Marie Begola was 1-1 on one hit. The Bulldogs tied with Skyline 4-4 in a battle between ranked teams. Jackson was the lone singles winner, while Bareis/DeLong, Taylor/Taylor and Natalie Roeser/Gabriel-Menegey won the doubles. Boughton and Barkey fell short in the match of the day in a hard-fought three-set tiebreaker loss 6-7(3), 6-3, 6-7 (5). The modified varsity team also took three wins. Chelsea defeated Battle Creek Harper Creek 7-1 Maddi Coy, Clara Ruiz, Julia Hanselman and Libby Timberlake all won in singles. Doubles victories went to Ellie Kuck/Brooklyn Angel, Sara Martin/Lizzie Miguire and Megan Hayduk/Mary Jordan. The Bulldogs won 8-0 in the Northwest, with Coy, Ruiz, Hanselman and Timberlake winning in singles, and Emily Heiss/Sage Gabriel-Menegey, Haley Hilgendorf/Kuck, Martin/Miguire and Hayduk/Jordan winning doubles. Ruiz, Hanselman, Timberlake and Hilgendorf won singles matches in an 8-0 sweep of Lincoln. Heiss/Gabriel-Menegey, Martin/Miguire, Elizabeth Lane/Angel and Hayduk/Jordan all won in doubles. Photos by Dawn McCann

