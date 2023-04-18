Post-season hockey support creates chaos





The 2023 NHL playoffs begin Monday, and with it comes the return of real overtime hockey. While preseason and regular season games end in a shootout if a three-on-three, five-minute overtime period doesn’t determine a winner, the playoffs mean a lot of sleepless nights as the games go on… technically forever. But in this postseason edition, hockey fans and those who are fans of the Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers and New York Islanders in the Eastern Conference or the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets in the West don’t care much about extended ice time for their teams. Let’s take a closer look at that: NHL playoff overtime rules Think regular hockey until a winner is played, like the regulation periods. The playoffs continue with five-on-five 20-minute periods until there is a winner. Play continues (after a 15-minute break) with subsequent overtime in the form of sudden death. Follow every match: Latest NHL Scores and Schedules Longest NHL playoff games 1 – Six overtimes (116 minutes, 30 seconds overtime) in 1936 semifinals, March 24, 1935. Detroit 1, Montreal Maroons 0. Mud Bruneteau scored winner. 2 – Six overtimes (104 minutes, 46 seconds overtime) in the 1933 semifinals. April 3, 1933. Toronto 1, Boston 0. Ken Doraty scored the winner. 3 – Five overtimes (92 minutes, 1 second overtime) in the 2000 conference semifinals. Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1. Keith Primeau scored the winner. 4 – Five overtimes (80 minutes, 48 ​​seconds overtime) in the 1996 conference semifinals. Anaheim 4, Dallas 3. Petr Sykora scored the winner. 5 – Four overtimes (79 minutes, 15 seconds overtime) in the 1996 conference semifinals. Pittsburgh 3, Washington 2. Petr Nedved scored the winner. Who will have the most playoff goals in the 2023 postseason? 5 – Patrick Kane of Rangers and Corey Perry of Lightning 4 – Patrice Bergeron van Bruins 3 – Brayden Point of Lightning, Brad Marchand of Bruins, Joe Pavelski of Stars and Jordan Staal of Hurricanes

