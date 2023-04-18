Terriers take second place at SHU Spring Invitational to close out the regular season





MILFORD, Conn. – The Boston University women’s golf team finished the regular season with a second-place finish at the SHU Spring Invitational, held Sunday and Monday at River Bend Golf Club. BU was tied with host Sacred Heart on 297 after the first round, but the Pioneers pulled away on their home court to win by 13 strokes when the Terriers posted a 308 on Monday while SHU had a 295. All seven BU golfers who participated were among the top 18 in the final standings. Senior Alice Fan tied for second with a 75-73–146 (+4) while freshman Annika Manjunath wasted for sixth with a 71-81–152 (+8). Manjunath was the only golfer under par on Sunday. sophomore Victoria Takai competed individually, but placed third on the team, finishing in ninth place with a 10-over 154 (78-76) for her best finish of the season. Senior Kristen Min Ju Kim (78-77) and sophomore Christy Chen (73-82) each posted an 11-over 155 to finish in 11th place as a junior Flair Kwan finished 14th at 13-over (80-77–157). Compete as an individual, sophomore Andrea Balaguer shot a 79 for her best round as a terrier on Monday. She finished 18th with a 17-over 161 (82-79) for her highest collegiate finish. BU will return to action on April 21-23 when it defends its Patriot League title in the conference tournament, which will be held at Independece Golf Club in Midlothian, Virginia.

