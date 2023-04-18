Sports
Cricket WAGs attend Travis Head and Jessica Davies wedding in Adelaide
Australia’s most glamorous cricket WAGs stepped out in dazzling dresses on Saturday to attend Travis Head and Jessica Davies’ wedding in the Adelaide foothills.
The Australian batsman, 29, tied the knot with the 30-year-old model at the 100-acre Carrick Hill estate in the Springfield suburb.
Guests included Emma McCarthy, NathanLyon’s wife; Bonnie Paine, wife of former Australian captain Tim Paine; and Pat Cummins’ wife, Becky Boston.
The women all looked sensational at the outdoor ceremony as they watched the genetically blessed newlyweds tie the knot.
Bonnie turned heads in a black velvet dress with a bold high thigh split as she posed for a selfie with Emma, who donned a sophisticated black suit jacket.
Australia’s most glamorous cricket WAGs stepped out in dazzling dresses on Saturday to attend Travis Head and Jessica Davies’ wedding in the Adelaide foothills. (Pictured: Bonnie Paine, left, wife of Tim Paine; and Emma Lyon, right, wife of Nathan Lyon)
Bonnie tied her hair back in a tight bun and adorned it with gold hoop earrings.
She also posed for photos with Becky, who married husband Pat in August 2022.
The women embraced for the Instagram photos, as Becky looked stylish in a floor-length blue dress that hugged her figure perfectly.
Becky and Pat also shared a sweet moment as the beloved pair cuddled up for a selfie.
Bonnie posed for photos with Pat Cummins’ wife, Becky Boston, who married the cricketer in 2022
The women embraced for the Instagram photos, as Becky looked stylish in a floor-length blue dress that hugged her figure perfectly
Becky and Pat also shared a sweet moment as the beloved pair cuddled up for a selfie
Bonnie posted several snaps from the wedding, including one with her husband Tim, who retired from all forms of domestic cricket in March.
Meanwhile, the bride and groom looked enamored with each other as they stepped into their wedding reception.
Jessica sparkled in a beaded dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh split.
Travis, looking smart in a tuxedo, held his new wife’s hand as they danced among the guests.
The bride and groom looked enamored with each other as they stepped into their wedding reception. Jessica sparkled in a beaded dress with a plunging neckline and thigh split, while Travis looked smart in a tuxedo
Guests were treated to a sit-down feast including a sumptuous three-course meal
The WAGs and cricketers were treated to a lavish three-course meal consisting of oysters, prawns and potato salad.
It was a rare public sighting for Bonnie and Tim, who put up a united front after the wicketkeeper sexting scandal.
Tim came into the national spotlight in late 2021 when it was revealed that he had sent explicit text messages to Cricket Tasmania staffer Renee Ferguson years earlier.
Bonnie Paine looked stunning in a black velvet dress with a daring high thigh split
It was a rare public sighting for Tim and Bonnie Paine, who put up a united front after his sexting scandal went public in late 2021.
The married father of two sent a series of sexually suggestive messages, including a photo of his genitals, to his colleague in 2017. The sexts resurfaced in November 2021, forcing Paine into a tearful layoff conference that month.
At the time, he said he was “deeply sorry for the hurt and pain” he had inflicted on his wife, family and the “other party” – Ferguson – saying he and Bonnie were still together and had resolved the matter privately.
Tim has been married to Bonnie since 2016 and the couple have two children together, Milla and Charlie.
Newlywed Jessica Davies wore a beaded wedding dress with a plunging neckline
When the scandal came to light, Paine revealed that he was seeking professional help for his mental health and was so ashamed of what he had done to his family.
“I couldn’t control my thoughts, it was shocking. No matter how many times I tried to pull myself together, my mind just fell apart,” he said.
“I had terrible thoughts during that period. Like it might be easier for people if I wasn’t there.’
The multi-talented athlete, who was on his way to playing AFL footy as a youngster, has been known throughout his long career as one of Australia’s strongest cricketers.
|
