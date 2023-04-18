As current players leave, Mizzou Football focused on high-end goals





The transfer portal has not been particularly kind to Mizzou Football this cycle… at least not at this point. Six players have left to find new homes and have not been replaced by anyone. Not exactly the best strategy when putting together a selection. However, the Tigers invest heavily in fighting for the big dogs. As we’ve speculated on this site, coveted OL transfer CamRon Johnson has received some interest from the Tigers. His former coach has just been hired by Eli Drinkwitz and Mizzou is clearly in need of a new starter. Obviously going against USC for recruits never bodes well, but you’d think the appeal of playing for his old coach in the SEC against the country’s top pass rushers should put him on some level to address. Speaking of the best pass rushers in the country, Mizzou didn’t have to search to find one in the high school class of 2024. This is the type of recruit that Drinkwitz has managed to land pretty well so far, but he will have stiff competition inside and outside the SEC. Here’s rooting for the hometown appeal! Transfer to Virginia Kadin Shedrick tells me that he has established the following visiting schedule: Texas 4/17-19

Missouri 4/19-20

Xavier 4/23-24

Duke 4/29-30 Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 16, 2023 Maybe Gates Shedrick can show this graph to show how much he can get out of his talent! 88 players “uptransferred” last cycle, making the jump from low or mid-major to P6. Using @evanmiya‘s player rating database and excellent Bayesian performance stats, I looked at which P6 teams got the most value from the lower tiers and which players improved the most. pic.twitter.com/2kwcbMuS8U Aidan Art (@aidanart) April 16, 2023

