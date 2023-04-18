New Ulm excludes Fairmont in spring tennis | News, sports, jobs





FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Cardinals tennis team fell to 1-1 early in the season after losing a 7-0 Big South Conference dual-measure decision to the New Ulm Eagles on Monday at Cardinal Courts in Fairmont. “It’s a pretty tough team,” So said Fairmont head coach Eric Johnson. “I thought we played pretty well, but we just couldn’t get three or four points to win enough games.” The Cardinals won their fair share of games, but they couldn’t get the service break when they needed it. In the four singles games, the Cardinals lost all of them in straight sets, but won 24 games over the eight sets. Fairmont’s Jack Hagen and Dominic Lund-May lost identical 6-3, 6-3 set finishes to Mav Johnson and Ben Brownfield at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively. Hagen and Lund-May had their share of winners, but not enough to avoid overall losses. Fairmont’s Noah Vetter had the most success in singles, winning seven games during a 6–3, 6–4 loss to No. 3 singles Thomas Schwartz. In the No. 4 singles spot in the lineup, Anthony Stegge of the Cardinals lost a 6-2, 6-3 decision to the Eagles’ Keenan Davis. Fairmont’s Carter Quist and Olivia Ortega played a good match at No. 1 in doubles, but trailed both sets 6-3 to Nathaniel Janesen and Leo Walad. Quist and Ortega had the same dilemma as Hagen and Lund-May, earning different points with well-placed shots or strong serves, but the duo of Janesen and Walad had more winners and were able to get the service breaks they needed to win the match. . Fairmont’s No. 2 doubles duo of Tyler Slama and Sebastian Castro earned the most wins of any seven spots in the lineup, but lost an eventual 6-4, 6-4 decision to Rylan O’Neill and Aaron Black at No. 3 doubles . Wylee Frederiksen and Simone Castro lost 6-2, 6-1 to Joey Kotten and Gideon Hines. Frederiksen and Simone Castro were the last Fairmont varsity team to play the courts. “They (the Eagles) have more experienced players and they were able to get the big points when they needed them,” said Johnson. “We were in our games, but they got the breaks in the games that we couldn’t get.” Fairmont (1-1) will play Pipestone Area today at 4:30 PM at the Cardinal Courts in Fairmont, while New Ulm (4-1) will receive Worthington at 4:30 PM today. Both upcoming doubles encounters are Big South Conference games. New Ulm 7, Fairmont 0 Single brackets Mav Johnson (NOW) reports. Jack Hagen, 6-3, 6-3. Ben Brownfield (NOW) reports. Dominic Lund-May, 6-3, 6-3. Thomas Schwartz (NOW) defeated. Noah Vetter, 6-3, 6-4. Keenan Davis (NOW) def. Anthony Stegge, 6-2, 6-3. Double brackets Nathaniel Janesen-Leo Walad (NOW) reports. Carter Quist-Olivia Ortega, 6-3, 6-3. Rylan O’Neill-Aaron Black (NOW) def. Tyler Slama – Sebastian Castro, 6-4, 6-4. Joey Kotten-Gideon Hines (NOW) def. Wylee Frederiksen Simone Castro, 6-2, 6-1. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

