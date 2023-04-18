Aztecs ready for Tuesday Night Clash vs. USD

SAN DIEGO San Diego State will open an eight-game homestand this week when it fights the University of San Diego at Tony Gwynn Stadium on Tuesday, April 18. The first throw is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT.

In addition to live stats, the Aztecs-Toreros clash will be broadcast live on the Mountain West Network with links available at GoAztecs.com.

The two teams would also face each other on Wednesday, April 18 at USD’s Fowler Park. However, that game was canceled and will not be made up.

SDSU (13-19, 8-5 MW) dropped two of three games at Fresno State last weekend, falling short in the last two games by scores of 4-0 and 5-4 after winning the opener in 10 innings with a 4-3 count.

With their results, the Aztecs are second in the Mountain West standings behind San Jose State (18-13, 11-4 MW), which won a three-game home series against UNLV, while Fresno State (17-17, 9 -8 MW) ranks third, followed by Air Force (16-21, 9-9 MW) and New Mexico (17-14, 6-8 MW).

At the start of the week, the SDSU pitchers are second in the conference in team ERA (4.87), opposing team batting average (.261), and fewest hits allowed (278). The Aztecs also top the MW with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, ranked 52nd nationally, while occupying third position in the league with 299 total strikeouts.

Illuminator Kelly Sauer (0-2, 3.92 ERA) leads the Mountain West with 14 games played and is tied for second place with six career saves. Additionally, Eldridge Armstrong III (3-1, 2.84 ERA) tied for second in the conference with 17 appearances, while Sauer tied for fourth with 16 games pitched, just ahead of Ricky Tibbett (15), tied for fifth.

On basepaths, SDSU leads the league with 1.56 stolen bases per game and 50 total stolen bases, ranking 66th and 75th in the nation, respectively, while at plate, the Aztecs are sixth with a .264 team batting average.

The Aztecs have four regulars with batting averages over .300, including center fielder Cole Carrigg (.341), right fielder Shaun Montoya (.324), second baseman Caden Miller (.317) and catcher Poncho Ruiz (.304).

After batting .400 (6-15) in three games against Fresno State, Carrigg moved up to seventh in that statistic in the Mountain West, while Montoya ranks 14th, followed by Miller, who ranks 18th .

In addition, Montoya sits atop the MW with 14 stolen bases, while his 0.45 stolen bases per game ranks 83rd in the nation. The SDSU sophomore has also jumped to fourth in the league with a .437 on-base percentage.

Along with Montoya, the Aztecs have two other players in the conference top 10 in stolen bases, including Carrigg (T-2nd, 9) and Irvin Weems (T-5e, 8).

Elsewhere, TJFontaine leads the Scarlet and Black with six home runs, while Ruiz leads the team with 31 RBIs, both tied for sixth in the Mountain West.

SDSU will be looking for a three-game losing streak against the Toreros stretching back to 2021. The Aztecs found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard in two games a week last season, previously dropping an 8-3 decision at Fowler Park a 15-1 defeat at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

The Scarlet and Black also lost a wild 16-12 affair at USD in the final of a 2021 weekend series after winning the first two games, also in high-scoring fashion 14-7 and 19-18, at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

In a run dating back to 1962, the Aztecs have held the upper hand over the Toreros, 78-61-3. SDSU head coach Marc Martinez is 9-7 against USD after taking the reins from the Scarlet and Black in 2015.

In seven career games vs. the Toreros, super senior Brian Leonhardt hits .444 (12-27) with one home run, three doubles and 10 RBIs.

USD (15-18-1, 8-7 WCC) salvaged the final game of a weekend home series against Portland to record a 7-6 walk-off victory on Sunday after stumbling in the first two games, 8-7 and 9-5. With their results, the Toreros are fifth in the West Coast Conference standings going into the week.

Infielder Justin DeCriscio (.331) and utility player Angelo Peraza (.326) are the two only USD players to hit .300 to date, closely followed by infielder James Arakawa (.298).

Additionally, infielder/outfielder Kevin Sim (.289) ranks second in the WCC with 39 runs scored and 37 RBIs while tied for third with 11 homers.

Despite batting .267, which ranks sixth in the WCC, the Toreros lead the conference with 157 walks and occupy second position with a .381 on-base percentage and 149 walks. USD also ranks fourth in the league with 39 stolen bases, with Sim (9) and DeCriscio (7) representing the team’s top two threats.

Torero pitchers rank fourth in the WCC with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while holding the fifth spot with a team ERA of 5.91.

Ryan Robinson (4-1, 2.22 ERA) leads USD with 15 pitching appearances, followed by fellow right-handers Aidan Gonzalez (14 GP, 1-0, 4.70 ERA) and Ivran Romero (13 GP, 1-3, 5.59 ERA) .

Brock Ungricht, who won three letters at San Diego State (2004-2006) as a catcher and corner infielder, is in his second season as head coach of the Torero program after spending the past three years as USD’s hitting coach and recruiting coordinator. worked.

In 2004, Ungricht garnered first-team Freshman All-America honors from the Collegiate Baseball newspaper to go with Baseball America’s second-team honors after batting .373 overall with three home runs, 21 doubles, 48. ​RBIs and 49 runs scored. In three seasons with SDSU, he amassed a .318 batting average with 44 doubles and 117 RBI, making him one of the Aztecs’ all-time leaders in hits, doubles, RBI and total bases after the completion of his collegiate career.

Selected in the 30th round of the 2006 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees, Ungricht played one season with the Gulf Coast League Yankees before spending a season in 2007 with the Chico Outlaws of the Golden Baseball League. He also served as head coach at Kearny High School for a season in 2009 before joining the Aztec staff as a volunteer assistant the following year.

After Tuesday’s game, San Diego State jumps back into the Mountain West league this weekend for a three-game series vs. Nevada, April 21-23, at Tony Gwynn Stadium.