Sports
Aztecs ready for Tuesday Night Clash vs. USD
SAN DIEGO San Diego State will open an eight-game homestand this week when it fights the University of San Diego at Tony Gwynn Stadium on Tuesday, April 18. The first throw is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT.
In addition to live stats, the Aztecs-Toreros clash will be broadcast live on the Mountain West Network with links available at GoAztecs.com.
The two teams would also face each other on Wednesday, April 18 at USD’s Fowler Park. However, that game was canceled and will not be made up.
SDSU (13-19, 8-5 MW) dropped two of three games at Fresno State last weekend, falling short in the last two games by scores of 4-0 and 5-4 after winning the opener in 10 innings with a 4-3 count.
With their results, the Aztecs are second in the Mountain West standings behind San Jose State (18-13, 11-4 MW), which won a three-game home series against UNLV, while Fresno State (17-17, 9 -8 MW) ranks third, followed by Air Force (16-21, 9-9 MW) and New Mexico (17-14, 6-8 MW).
At the start of the week, the SDSU pitchers are second in the conference in team ERA (4.87), opposing team batting average (.261), and fewest hits allowed (278). The Aztecs also top the MW with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, ranked 52nd nationally, while occupying third position in the league with 299 total strikeouts.
Illuminator Kelly Sauer (0-2, 3.92 ERA) leads the Mountain West with 14 games played and is tied for second place with six career saves. Additionally, Eldridge Armstrong III (3-1, 2.84 ERA) tied for second in the conference with 17 appearances, while Sauer tied for fourth with 16 games pitched, just ahead of Ricky Tibbett (15), tied for fifth.
On basepaths, SDSU leads the league with 1.56 stolen bases per game and 50 total stolen bases, ranking 66th and 75th in the nation, respectively, while at plate, the Aztecs are sixth with a .264 team batting average.
The Aztecs have four regulars with batting averages over .300, including center fielder Cole Carrigg (.341), right fielder Shaun Montoya (.324), second baseman Caden Miller (.317) and catcher Poncho Ruiz (.304).
After batting .400 (6-15) in three games against Fresno State, Carrigg moved up to seventh in that statistic in the Mountain West, while Montoya ranks 14th, followed by Miller, who ranks 18th .
In addition, Montoya sits atop the MW with 14 stolen bases, while his 0.45 stolen bases per game ranks 83rd in the nation. The SDSU sophomore has also jumped to fourth in the league with a .437 on-base percentage.
Along with Montoya, the Aztecs have two other players in the conference top 10 in stolen bases, including Carrigg (T-2nd, 9) and Irvin Weems (T-5e, 8).
Elsewhere, TJFontaine leads the Scarlet and Black with six home runs, while Ruiz leads the team with 31 RBIs, both tied for sixth in the Mountain West.
SDSU will be looking for a three-game losing streak against the Toreros stretching back to 2021. The Aztecs found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard in two games a week last season, previously dropping an 8-3 decision at Fowler Park a 15-1 defeat at Tony Gwynn Stadium.
The Scarlet and Black also lost a wild 16-12 affair at USD in the final of a 2021 weekend series after winning the first two games, also in high-scoring fashion 14-7 and 19-18, at Tony Gwynn Stadium.
In a run dating back to 1962, the Aztecs have held the upper hand over the Toreros, 78-61-3. SDSU head coach Marc Martinez is 9-7 against USD after taking the reins from the Scarlet and Black in 2015.
In seven career games vs. the Toreros, super senior Brian Leonhardt hits .444 (12-27) with one home run, three doubles and 10 RBIs.
USD (15-18-1, 8-7 WCC) salvaged the final game of a weekend home series against Portland to record a 7-6 walk-off victory on Sunday after stumbling in the first two games, 8-7 and 9-5. With their results, the Toreros are fifth in the West Coast Conference standings going into the week.
Infielder Justin DeCriscio (.331) and utility player Angelo Peraza (.326) are the two only USD players to hit .300 to date, closely followed by infielder James Arakawa (.298).
Additionally, infielder/outfielder Kevin Sim (.289) ranks second in the WCC with 39 runs scored and 37 RBIs while tied for third with 11 homers.
Despite batting .267, which ranks sixth in the WCC, the Toreros lead the conference with 157 walks and occupy second position with a .381 on-base percentage and 149 walks. USD also ranks fourth in the league with 39 stolen bases, with Sim (9) and DeCriscio (7) representing the team’s top two threats.
Torero pitchers rank fourth in the WCC with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while holding the fifth spot with a team ERA of 5.91.
Ryan Robinson (4-1, 2.22 ERA) leads USD with 15 pitching appearances, followed by fellow right-handers Aidan Gonzalez (14 GP, 1-0, 4.70 ERA) and Ivran Romero (13 GP, 1-3, 5.59 ERA) .
Brock Ungricht, who won three letters at San Diego State (2004-2006) as a catcher and corner infielder, is in his second season as head coach of the Torero program after spending the past three years as USD’s hitting coach and recruiting coordinator. worked.
In 2004, Ungricht garnered first-team Freshman All-America honors from the Collegiate Baseball newspaper to go with Baseball America’s second-team honors after batting .373 overall with three home runs, 21 doubles, 48. RBIs and 49 runs scored. In three seasons with SDSU, he amassed a .318 batting average with 44 doubles and 117 RBI, making him one of the Aztecs’ all-time leaders in hits, doubles, RBI and total bases after the completion of his collegiate career.
Selected in the 30th round of the 2006 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees, Ungricht played one season with the Gulf Coast League Yankees before spending a season in 2007 with the Chico Outlaws of the Golden Baseball League. He also served as head coach at Kearny High School for a season in 2009 before joining the Aztec staff as a volunteer assistant the following year.
After Tuesday’s game, San Diego State jumps back into the Mountain West league this weekend for a three-game series vs. Nevada, April 21-23, at Tony Gwynn Stadium.
|
Sources
2/ https://goaztecs.com/news/2023/4/17/baseball-aztecs-set-for-tuesday-night-clash-vs-usd.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- CLEAR launches new runways at Bradley International Airport
- Trump Spac is paying $15,000 a month for an office in a Caribbean home
- Stocks closed higher amid a wave of earnings: today’s market news
- International Air Lines Group Partners with Pittsburgh International Airport to Develop New Innovations for the Aviation Industry at PIT
- G7 foreign ministers show united front as they condemn Russia’s war, call out China’s ‘coercion’
- Priyanka Chopra Says Opportunities in Bollywood Should Be Merit-Based: No Side Should Rule Casting
- Lacroix quickly learned the ropes for North Branford Tennis
- The 4 Biggest Women’s Empowerment Programs in the Fashion Industry RISE to Scale Impact
- Google Pushes Chrome for Mac Critical Update to Fix Actively Exploited Vulnerability
- Political Scientist Ayse Kaya Receives Council on Foreign Relations Scholarship :: News & Events :: Swarthmore College
- Awn Chaudhry to Record Statement in Imran Khan-Bushra Bibi Nikah Case
- Chinese military chief vows to strengthen ties with Russia