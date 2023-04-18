Sports
Cricketer Faith Thomas is remembered as a proud Native woman, nurse and community advocate
Cricket’s Faith Thomas is remembered by her friends, family and community as more than just a sporting legend.
Most important points:
- Faith Thomas passed away last weekend at the age of 90 with family in Port Augusta
- Thomas was the first Aboriginal sportswoman to represent Australia internationally
- She used her influence and medical training to improve lives and bring reconciliation
Note to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers: Faith Thomas’ family has granted permission to use her name and images.
Thomas was not only the first Aboriginal woman to play cricket for Australia, but was also a proud Adnyamathanha woman, a dedicated nurse, public health advocate and much loved family member.
Her grandson Reehan Thomas was by her side when she passed away in Port Augusta on Saturday at the age of 90.
“She was always loving and always taking care of us, she was always joking, she was never too serious,” he said.
“She would teach us about respect, being hard workers, taking care of your family.”
Thomas was one of the first Aboriginal nurses to graduate from the Royal Adelaide Hospital and her cousin said the family’s loss would be felt across the region.
“All the hundreds of children she gave birth to as a midwife are all her family,” he said.
Everyone she spoke to became family in some way.
“She used to take us out to introduce ourselves to the aunts and uncles. She just knew everyone. Everyone she talked to was her friend.”
‘Shining light’ for women’s cricket
Faith Thomas (nee Coulthard) was born in Nepabunna on the land of Adnyamathanha in the far north of South Australia and grew up at the Colebrook Aboriginal Mission in Quorn.
Biographer and friend Tyson Baird said she was introduced to competitive cricket while studying as a nurse in Adelaide.
“They used to hit rocks two by four because they didn’t have cricket bats, so that’s where she says she got her hand-eye coordination,” said Mr. Baird.
“She kind of came into contact with cricket, but her natural ability made her a shining light from a very early age.”
Mr Baird said one of her favorite stories was about England captain Mary Duggan bowling at an international match at Gabba.
“Faith bowled her, the bail came off and the wicketkeeper caught the bail and Mary Duggan kind of laughed and trudged off,” said Mr. Baird.
“She was known for her bowling, they were very afraid to look at her and would tell her.”
Known as one of the fastest bowlers in the women’s game, Thomas played her first and only Test for Australia against England at Melbourne’s Junction Oval in 1958.
She remains one of only four Indigenous Australians to have played in Test for Australia, alongside Jason Gillespie, Ash Gardner and Scott Boland.
A community advocate
Mr Baird said Thomas’ proudest achievements came after she turned down international tours to focus on her nursing career and ended up visiting Flinders Ranges communities as a patrol nurse.
“Faith was at the forefront of trying to make their lives better and provide them with services,” said Mr. Baird.
“She was a very proud Adnyamathanha woman, but she knew there were systems she had to work with to create change. She really epitomized what reconciliation and cooperation is all about.”
Thomas also used her profile to advocate for regional communities and cultures.
“She was personally friends with people like [the first Aboriginal governor in Australia] Sir Doug Nicholls, her colleague Lowitja O’Donoghue, Charlie Perkins and Don Dunstan, so she had the ear of many changers.
“She really was a treasure of the mid-north of South Australia and beyond.”
