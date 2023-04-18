Baton Rouge Hockey Team Holds Mascot, Team Name Contest | News

Hockey returns to Baton Rouge and with it comes all the excitement of a brand new franchise, from the introduction of team colors and a mascot to choosing a new team name.

The city has been awarded a franchise team in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, a professional ice hockey minor league independent of the National Hockey League.

To determine a name for the new hockey franchise, the Raising Cane’s River Center is holding a team name submission contest for the next two weeks.

According to the River Center website, the naming contest begins Monday and runs until midnight on April 30.

There is no limit to the number of entries per person and all entries will be considered by team staff.

A team name will be chosen and announced at the end of May, according to the River Center. The winner of the competition will receive a pair of season tickets for the first season and a team jersey with the winning name on the back.

If multiple people submit the selected name, a winner will be chosen at random.

The new team will play 28 home games a year at the River Center, which has a three-year lease with team owner Barry Soskin.

The last time a minor league hockey team played in the city, nearly 20 years ago, they were known as the Baton Rouge Kingfish, a nod to the nickname of former Louisiana governor and U.S. Senator Huey P. Long.

Now fans will have a chance to submit their choice of a new name for the minor league hockey franchise that will call Baton Rouge home for the next three years.