Catamount Mens Golf fifth after 18 holes at Mountaineer Invite





Bridgeport, W.Va. With two upperclassmen in graduate transfer Adam Hooker and fifth year senior Louis Theys in the individual top 10 after 18 holes, the Western Carolina men’s golf team ranked seventh out of 13 teams Monday at the Mountaineer Invitational hosted by West Virginia University at the par-72, 7,308-yard Pete Dye Golf Club. Scheduled for 36 holes of continuous play, Monday’s second round was suspended by darkness with golfers anywhere from three to six holes shy of completion. Play resumes at 9 a.m. and the golfers who have completed the second round begin their third round of play on holes No. 1 and 10 with the same pairs as today, while the rest of the field begins the final 18 holes once they are in have passed a total of 36. . Live scoring through GolfStat is available online via a link at CatamountSports.com. Both Hooker and Theys finished the opening round in a tie for 10th place. Hooker opened on the back nine and countered three bogeys with a pair of birdies to make the turn forward with 1-over par. He finished with three bogeys and a third birdie for the 3-over par round of 75. After starting with a bogey, Theys made a birdie on the par-5 11th followed by six straight pars to get ready to tie the turn to the front nine. -par for a double bogey at No. 18. The product of Villers-Perwin, Belgium, finished Monday’s first round with two birdies against three bogeys for the 3-over par round. Redshirt junior Pablo Hernandez tied for 34th after the first 18 holes and scored a trio of birdies in his 6-over par round of 78 with senior Magnus Pedersen and redshirt freshman Josh Lendach tied for 40th one stroke back on 79. Pedersen finished his first 18 holes with his only birdie of the round, with Lendach also carding one birdie in his first round. Playing untethered as an individual Canadian-born sophomore Den Blau scored an opening score of 85 with eight pars and a birdie on the par-4 sixth after opening on the front nine.

No. 20 Oklahoma State had a narrow one-stroke lead over tournament host West Virginia, 301 to 302, after the first 18 holes. TCU and Marshall were tied for third, just two strokes off the pace at 303, while Drexel and James Madison tied for fifth with matching scores of 305. Peicheng Chen of St. John’s and Jonas Baumgartner of Oklahoma State topped the individual standings with identical scores in the first round of 1-under par 71. The first-place tie represented the only golfers under par going into the second round. Stay up to date with all things Catamount Men’s Golf and WCU Athletics through the social media channels on Facebook (fb.com/catamountsports), Instagram (@wcu_catamounts), and Twitter (@catamounts, @CatamountMGolf). 7 West Carolina 307 (+19)

T10 Adam Hooker (1) 75 (+3)

T10 Louis Theys (5) 75 (+3)

T34 Pablo Hernandez (2) 78 (+6)

T40 Magnus Pedersen (3) 79 (+7)

T40 Josh Lendach (4) 79 (+7)

T74 Den Blau (ind.) 85 (+13)

