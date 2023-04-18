Travis Head tie the knot to Jessica Davies at lavish Adelaide ceremony, Test stars attend Pat Cummins





Travis Head and his partner Jessica Davies stunned the cricketing world this weekend with their picture-perfect wedding in Adelaide, tying the knot in front of a host of well-wishers, many of whom are cricket proficient. The ecstatic couple posted many photos on Instagram, with Davies writing a love letter to her new husband. Watch every match from the 2023 IPL LIVE & On-Demand with Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now > Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life as your wife and remind you how incredible you are, Davies wrote. Nothing special than getting married to my best friend at our house, in front of our closest friends and family. < style="display:block;padding-top:133.3333%"/> Homegrown international cricket star Travis Head tied the knot with partner Jess Davies at Carrick Hill. Photo: @travishead34 on Instagram Source: Instagram < style="display:block;padding-top:133.3333%"/> Homegrown international cricket star Travis Head tied the knot with partner Jess Davies. Photo: @travishead34 on Instagram Source: Supplied The couple have a daughter together – Milla was born in September last year. Head, who has recently broken through as one of the top scorers and firms in the country as a key part of the upcoming Ashes campaign, called it perfect. Everything about this weekend was perfect, so much love, Head wrote on Instagram. Dear, I love you. < style="display:block;padding-top:133.3333%"/> Bonnie Paine and Becky Boston at Travis Head’s wedding. Photo: Instagram Source: Instagram < style="display:block;padding-top:133.3333%"/> South Australian cricketer Harry Nielsen and his partner at Travis Head’s wedding. Photo: Instagram Source: Instagram Head wore a black MJ Bale tuxedo, while Davies chose Perth-based Pallas Couture for her wedding dress. The wedding was attended by all manner of cricket royalty, from Test captain Pat Cummins to state teammates such as Jake Lehmann and Harry Nielsen. < style="display:block;padding-top:133.3333%"/> Pat Cummins (right) and partner Becky Boston at Test star Travis Head’s wedding. Photo: Instagram Source: Instagram < style="display:block;padding-top:133.3333%"/> Bonnie Paine and Emma Lyon at Travis Head’s wedding. Photo: Instagram Source: Instagram The pair’s social media was lit up with congratulations from around the sporting world, with former fast bowler Mitch Johnson, golfer Dylan Thomas and wicketkeeper and close friend Alex Carey all commenting on Head’s Instagram post. Rachel Khawaja, Amy Finch, Bonnie Paine, Rebecca Marsh, Emma Lyon and Josie Renshaw all came out to express their love and well wishes for the couple on Davies Instagram along with former footballer Daniel Gorringe. The couple became engaged in 2021, having met at school at Trinity College in Gawler, in Adelaide’s northern suburbs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/australia/head-over-heels-cricket-royalty-spotted-at-test-stars-perfect-wedding/news-story/11b1afadf117ccde128b82c70013a603

