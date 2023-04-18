Cedar Ridge hires former Clayton, Bunn assistant Brent Bailey to manage the football program





– Last week, Cedar Ridge High School announced that it has named Brent Bailey as its next head football coach. Bailey was an assistant coach at Clayton for six seasons before serving as Associate Head Coach/QB Coach/Offensive Coordinator at Bunn High School in 2022. Bailey takes over from former head coach Torrean Hinton. Cedar Ridge went 1-9 overall last season. The Red Wolves of Orange County last had a winning season in 2016 when they went 6-5 under Scott Loosemore. They play in the Central 3A Conference with Eastern Alamance, Southern Alamance, Western Alamance, Orange, Person and Williams. Bailey started in 2016 as the wide receivers coach at Clayton in Johnston County. He became the JV offensive coordinator in 2017 and then the varsity offensive coordinator in 2019. He remained in that role before taking the Bunn job in 2022. served as offensive coordinator for North Carolina in the 2022 “The Carolina Bowl”. In a statement on his personal Twitter account, Bailey said: “I’ve officially accepted the head coach position at Cedar Ridge High School! I’m super excited about the opportunity and ready to go to work! I’m incredibly thankful for so many people who have been a part of this journey thus far! LETS GO RED WOLVES! I want to personally thank all my former players. None of this would be possible without your hard work, determination and competitive nature! Just know that I love you all and I am always here for you! I am definitely a branch of the Hunter Jenks coaching tree! Coach Jenks is hands down the best coach in NC. Thank you coach for your guidance, leadership and most of all friendship! I am forever in your debt! Much love, trainer! Finally, I want to thank Bennett Jones! He was one of the reasons I wanted to be a coach. He’s been there for me since I was in HS. I insist he is the best principal/boss in NC! There are not enough words I could type to show my full appreciation! I love you, coach.” More on this

