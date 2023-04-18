Sports
A gold win is no guarantee that American women’s hockey coaches will return
BRAMPTON, Ontario (AP) In less than a year since taking over as coach, John Wroblewski has brought back a women’s hockey gold medal to the United States for the first time since 2019.
While both Wroblewski and USA Hockey are open to continuing their relationship, the question remains whether he will be behind the bench for next year’s World Championships in Utica, New York.
Asked twice about his status at the world tournament in suburban Toronto, Wroblewski said he would be happy to stay, before deferring questions to USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher.
I told you, you need to talk to Pat, Wroblewski repeated shortly after 6-3 gold medal victory over Canada on Sunday evening.
On Friday, Kelleher fully supported Wroblewski staying on, saying it was the coach’s decision.
The uncertainty revolves around whether the 41-year-old Wroblewski will begin to attract interest from NHL teams this offseason.
Wroblewski worked his way up the ranks of the minor league and first landed on the radar of the NHL during a four-year stint overseeing USA Hockey’s national development program. His 2018/19 team stood out with eight first-round draft picks, led by No. 1 selection Jack Hughes going to the New Jersey Devils.
Its success led to Wroblewski being hired to coach the Ontario Reign, an affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings American Hockey League. He was there for a year and a half before stepping down for personal reasons in December 2021.
USA Hockey then tapped him to coach the women’s team as a replacement for Joel Johnson, whose term ended after the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, where the defending champion Americans settled for silver after a 3-2 loss to Canada.
Wroblewski immediately introduced an up-tempo style to keep up with Canada and counter it. The philosophy was promising, with the Americans beating Canada in the preliminary round of the 2022 world championships in Denmark before losing 2-1 in the title game.
This year, Wroblewski oversaw a modified and younger American team, in which five players made their World Cup debuts.
On Sunday, the Americans overcame three one-goal deficits to finally beat the veteran two-time defending champion Canadians. Captain Hilary Knight scored the go-ahead goal with 3:01 remaining and completed her three-goal feat 27 seconds later by scoring.
If the 33-year-old Knight had reservations about some of her more famous teammates not making it, the worries evaporated during the post-match celebration. Knight skated over and personally presented the championship trophy to Wroblewski before hugging him.
It meant a lot, Wroblewski said of Knight, who took over as captain in the absence of Kendall Coyne Schofield (pregnant), and won her ninth gold medal.
Personally, being around Hilary was so stimulating, he added. She has a presence about her. I will follow her everywhere.
BALANCED GROUPS
With the competitive gap between European teams narrowing, the International Ice Hockey Federation is considering opting for a balanced two-group format for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Games.
The new format would be similar to the men’s league in which teams are split evenly based on their ranking into two groups with no crossover play until the play-off rounds.
IIHF director Zsuzsanna Kolbenheyer said the federation will test the new format next year at the women’s under-18 world championship before considering it at the senior level.
The current format includes the top five ranked teams placed in Group A and the bottom five placed in Group B. While all five teams from Group A qualify for the playoff round, only the top three players from Group B advance. The Group B teams remain seeded sixth through eighth based on their order of finish, and will face the top three Group A teams in the quarter-finals.
The current format favors teams finishing in fourth and fifth place of Group As by ensuring they get a place in the semi-finals. The point is that no Group A winner in fourth or fifth place has medaled in the five tournaments, including the 2022 Beijing Games, since the IIHF expanded the field from eight to ten teams.
TWO TOO MANY?
Russia’s absence due to the war in Ukraine led the IIHF to follow its bylaws by relegating bottom two teams Hungary and France after this tournament. Previously, the bottom two teams would face relegation from the loser.
Germany coach Thomas Schadler expressed his relief when he finished eighth, saying it is unfair for two teams to be relegated because it hinders development. Schadler said the best way for countries to develop is to have the chance to play against elite leagues rather than yo-yoing between relegation and the grueling process of entering qualifiers.
Kolbenheyer said the IIHF will consider changing its relegation rules when assessing whether to change grouping formats.
___
