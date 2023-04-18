WORCESTERSHIRE HOSTS SUCCESSFUL RAMADAN CRICKET FESTIVAL – Worcestershire CCC





Worcestershire County Cricket Club & Worcestershire Cricket have hosted a unique Ramadan cricket festival over two weeks, bringing together players from across the county to play tape ball cricket in the evening. The festival, jointly organized by Worcestershire Cricket Board along with Worcestershire County Cricket Club, was introduced to promote unity, sportsmanship and cultural exchange during the holy month of Ramadan. Winning team Redditchstan Royals Seven teams of six took part in the inaugural festival, with Redditchstan Royals coming out victorious in a thrilling final, beating thrilling Worcester Amigos. The matches were played indoors at the University of Worcester and centered around iftar, the evening meal at which Muslims break their fast. The schedule also included breaks for prayer and for players to break their fast along with a variety of food provided by festival sponsor Munchies, Worcester. Not only did the festival provide a fun and unique way to celebrate Ramadan, it also helped build stronger bonds between Worcestershire’s diverse communities. Both the Worcestershire County Cricket Club and the Worcestershire Cricket Board are committed to continuing to host similar events in the future and to promote diversity and unity through sport. Speaking of the party, Worcestershire Cricket Board Wicketz Development Officer, Callum Jamessaid: “We wanted to create a platform for people to come together and enjoy the spirit of Ramadan through sports. Cricket is a sport that unites people and we wanted to celebrate this by organizing a unique event that brings together players of all ages, backgrounds and abilities.” The festival saw a large turnout, with players from all over the province showing up to participate. One of the participants, Waqas Ali of the winning Redditchstan Royals, shared his experience, saying: “Playing cricket during Ramadan has always been a challenge, but this festival was a great opportunity for me to stay active and involved in the game while still fulfilling my religious obligations. The breaks for prayer and iftar made it even more special as we were able to share these moments with our fellow players.” Head of Marketing at Worcestershire County Cricket Club, Joe Tromansadded, The past few weeks have been a wonderful celebration of our mutual love of cricket and a testament to the power of sport to bring communities together. What has struck me most is the way people from different backgrounds and walks of life come together to support each other both on and off the field. It’s events like these that help build stronger and more inclusive communities, not just during the holy month of Ramadan, but all year round, and we can’t wait to bring the tournament back, bigger and better in 2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wccc.co.uk/worcestershire-host-successful-ramadan-cricket-festival/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos