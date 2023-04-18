Florida State football recruit: Tight end Landen Thomas flips from UGA





The Florida State Seminoles are on fire on the recruiting trail. After receiving commitments from four-star wide receivers Lawyne McCoy and BJ Gibson, Mike Norvell reeled in his biggest fish: five-star tight end prospect Landen Thomas. BREAKING: Five-Star TE Landen Thomas tells me he flipped his commitment from Georgia to the state of Florida! The No. 1 TE in the 24 class had been committed to UGA since July 2022. FSU has always been in my heart and I feel like I belong there. They have something good pic.twitter.com/CUNmQmvc7n Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 17, 2023 Thomas, who weighs 64,235 pounds and attends Colquitt County High School in Moutrie, Georgia, originally committed to Norvell and the State of Florida in April 2021. In October of that year, Kirby Smart and the Georgian bulldogs offered. He dissolved the FSU the next day. Then, in July 2022, he pulled the trigger for UGA. However, the Seminoles staff never gave up on Thomas, they’ve already received him three times this year, and now he’s back in the fold. Thomas is in 24th place in the overall standings 247Sports curated list and has a score of 99. He is the No. 1 tight end in the country and the fifth best player in GA. By Andrew Ivins from 247Sport: A potential X-factor in the tight finishing position given his frame, strong hands, fluid movement patterns and run-after-catch capabilities. Quickly made a name for himself as a freshman in power at South Georgia’s Colquitt County and continued to progress, recording 31 passes for 533 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore before totaling 753 yards and eight scores on 44 receptions as a junior. Rather cunning as a route runner, as he can shake defenders by mixing gears and dropping his hips. Has a lot of experience working outside of the slots but has also put his hand in the dirt and increasingly played a traditional in-line role over the years. Still figuring out how to juggle blocking and catching, but isn’t afraid to get his nose dirty and try to get a defensive end out of the way. Size hasn’t been verified for a while, but will probably need to add some bulk in both the top and bottom halves once he arrives at the university of his choice if he wants to reach his full potential. Should be seen as one of the top pass-catching tight-end prospects in the 2024 cycle based on his resume. Likely to thrive in an attacking system looking to move players pre-snap and create mismatches. NFL upside down. Athletic background 2022: Second-team MaxPreps Junior All-American selection. In 14 games, there were a total of 44 receptions for 753 yards and 8 touchdowns. Also scored 5 times on the ground while working at QB in close range situations. 2021: Transitioned to more and more of a traditional TE. Selection for all regions. Caught 31 passes for 516 yards and 7 TDs. Helped Colquitt County 8-3. 2020: MaxPreps Freshman All-American. Played on varsity for the Colquitt County team that went on a deep run in the Peach States AAAAAAA Playoffs. Four-star and rising QB commit Luke Kromenhoek will bring a host of talented pass catchers with him. FSU’s 2024 recruiting class will have a big bump when its stakes are calculated. We’ll have all those updates and more on Tomahawk Nation as it develops.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tomahawknation.com/florida-state-seminoles-football-recruiting-fsu-class-commit-visit-offer-transfer-portal-news-college-cfb/2023/4/17/23684940/five-star-tight-end-landen-thomas-flips-georgia-bulldogs-247sports-ranking The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos