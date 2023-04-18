Police Reports: Unlocked car stolen, 5 others broken into; hockey equipment from Winnetka Ice Center

These reports are from the latest police summaries provided by departments in our coverage area (Wilmette, Winnetka, Northfield, Kenilworth and Glencoe).

WILMETTE

13th of April

It was reported that about $200 worth of food and drink was stolen from Walgreens, 811 Green Bay Road.

April 9

An unlocked car was reportedly stolen from a driveway in Cherokee’s 900 block. The car was found on April 12 at the 3500 block of W. Eastwood in Chicago, police say.

Reportedly, at least five unlocked cars were illegally entered overnight and broken into with change and various items. The incidents occurred in the 1200 block of Cleveland, the 1900 block of Elmwood, the 800 block of Greenwood Avenue, and the 2100 block of Old Glenview Road.

WINNETKA

6 April

Hockey equipment worth $600 was reportedly stolen from the Winnetka Ice Center between March 22 and April 6.

GLENCOE

April 7

A resident was allegedly scammed when he tried to renew passports online. A processing fee was reportedly paid before the resident notified authorities of the alleged scam.

NORTH FIELD

April 3rd

An unlocked car was reportedly broken into in a driveway in the 200 block of Lockwood Avenue between 5:30 p.m. and 7:50 a.m.

KENILWORTH

No activity reported that meets The Record’s publishing standards

The police reports of the registers are taken from summaries of police activities prepared by local police departments. Police reports contain public information from preliminary reports and are not a complete list of all police activities. The Record does not publish the names of those arrested and named in preliminary reports unless the incident is a matter of public safety or has significant community implications. All those arrested are innocent until proven guilty.