Temple Women’s Tennis prepares for conference championship

As Temple Women’s Tennis finished the 2021-2022 season with an 11-6 record, the team was pleased with their performance but knew they needed to improve if they were to achieve their goal of reaching the top of the conference standings .

Fast forward, almost a full year later, the team has exceeded those expectations, posting a 16-4 regular season record with only the American Athletic Conference Championships remaining.

The Owls topped the conference for most of the season, at one point holding two nationally ranked doubles pairs. A combination of talent and experience has brought them to this point, but their season is coming to a head on April 19 in Orlando, Florida. Without a conference championship, their successful season will not be remembered in the same light.

Despite their improvements, the team has faced multiple hurdles along the way. Before the season started, they lost junior Vinetha Mummadi for the year with a torn cruciate ligament. Head coach Steve Mauro had to change his playing combinations to make up for the injury.

Our number one player tore her ACL, so she’s out for a year, said Mauro. We had to confuse some things with our combinations, but we have a good group of players.

The new combinations have worked all season. The team doubles the team of graduate student Jamie Wei and freshman Maiko Uchijima leading the team with a 28-1 record and ranked eighth in the nation.

The duo of Wei and Uchijima, along with two more strong doubles teams consisting of sophomore Veronika Kulhava and junior Evie Wei, as well as freshmen Thamara Frasser Kawaratani and junior Sena Takebe, have helped improve the team’s performance throughout the year.

I think we have some really strong players like [Jamie Wei] And [Uchijima] in doubles, Kulhava said. They always win the point, [Kawaratani] also.

After starting the season 1-1, the Owls won eight consecutive games before faltering in late March, losing three of four.

The team could have let those losses demoralize and end the year in a spiral, but the squad was able to identify the problem by paying more attention to training, Kulhava said.

There was a point where we doubted ourselves because the energy was low, Kulhava said. We had to get into it more in training and now, as you can see, we’re doing well.

Since the losing streak in March, the Owls have been on a rampage and have won five games in a row.

The owls were able to overcome their mid-season woes because of the tight-knit group they form. The teams’ strong chemistry with each other has allowed them to learn each other’s tendencies and trust each other when they are not playing at their best.

The team has built a family bond through the amount of time they spend together. Whether they go to Center City for an afternoon or eat at different restaurants as a team, the players always try to spend as much time together as possible.

Each player knows exactly what type of ball to play his teammates with in every situation, helping to earn points no matter where the ball is played.

[Kawaratani] is really fast and [Jamie Wei] has a good feeling, so I have to get used to it when we play, Uchijima said. Everyone is different and then it works out well together.

As they continue to win more matches and rise in the standings, the team feels more pressure to perform as well as possible each match.

With conference play starting April 19, the Owls can feel how close they are to their hard work. However, the team will try to keep both feet on the ground and enjoy the coming days.

Houston and South Florida will both enter the AAC championship tournament with a 13-8 record, just a few wins below Temple’s 16-4. A total of six teams are participating in the tournament with a record above .500.

While the Owls have had an impressive regular season, they will have to play perfect tennis to capture a conference championship.

The goal is to win the conference championship, Mauro said. We have the chance to win. It’s all about peaking at the right time.