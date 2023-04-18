Sports
Temple Women’s Tennis prepares for conference championship
As Temple Women’s Tennis finished the 2021-2022 season with an 11-6 record, the team was pleased with their performance but knew they needed to improve if they were to achieve their goal of reaching the top of the conference standings .
Fast forward, almost a full year later, the team has exceeded those expectations, posting a 16-4 regular season record with only the American Athletic Conference Championships remaining.
The Owls topped the conference for most of the season, at one point holding two nationally ranked doubles pairs. A combination of talent and experience has brought them to this point, but their season is coming to a head on April 19 in Orlando, Florida. Without a conference championship, their successful season will not be remembered in the same light.
Despite their improvements, the team has faced multiple hurdles along the way. Before the season started, they lost junior Vinetha Mummadi for the year with a torn cruciate ligament. Head coach Steve Mauro had to change his playing combinations to make up for the injury.
Our number one player tore her ACL, so she’s out for a year, said Mauro. We had to confuse some things with our combinations, but we have a good group of players.
The new combinations have worked all season. The team doubles the team of graduate student Jamie Wei and freshman Maiko Uchijima leading the team with a 28-1 record and ranked eighth in the nation.
The duo of Wei and Uchijima, along with two more strong doubles teams consisting of sophomore Veronika Kulhava and junior Evie Wei, as well as freshmen Thamara Frasser Kawaratani and junior Sena Takebe, have helped improve the team’s performance throughout the year.
I think we have some really strong players like [Jamie Wei] And [Uchijima] in doubles, Kulhava said. They always win the point, [Kawaratani] also.
After starting the season 1-1, the Owls won eight consecutive games before faltering in late March, losing three of four.
The team could have let those losses demoralize and end the year in a spiral, but the squad was able to identify the problem by paying more attention to training, Kulhava said.
There was a point where we doubted ourselves because the energy was low, Kulhava said. We had to get into it more in training and now, as you can see, we’re doing well.
Since the losing streak in March, the Owls have been on a rampage and have won five games in a row.
The owls were able to overcome their mid-season woes because of the tight-knit group they form. The teams’ strong chemistry with each other has allowed them to learn each other’s tendencies and trust each other when they are not playing at their best.
The team has built a family bond through the amount of time they spend together. Whether they go to Center City for an afternoon or eat at different restaurants as a team, the players always try to spend as much time together as possible.
Each player knows exactly what type of ball to play his teammates with in every situation, helping to earn points no matter where the ball is played.
[Kawaratani] is really fast and [Jamie Wei] has a good feeling, so I have to get used to it when we play, Uchijima said. Everyone is different and then it works out well together.
As they continue to win more matches and rise in the standings, the team feels more pressure to perform as well as possible each match.
With conference play starting April 19, the Owls can feel how close they are to their hard work. However, the team will try to keep both feet on the ground and enjoy the coming days.
Houston and South Florida will both enter the AAC championship tournament with a 13-8 record, just a few wins below Temple’s 16-4. A total of six teams are participating in the tournament with a record above .500.
While the Owls have had an impressive regular season, they will have to play perfect tennis to capture a conference championship.
The goal is to win the conference championship, Mauro said. We have the chance to win. It’s all about peaking at the right time.
|
Sources
2/ https://temple-news.com/temple-womens-tennis-prepares-for-conference-championship/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- IHC extends Imran Khan’s bail in eight cases
- Bill Clinton says ‘clinker’ Brexit hurt Northern Ireland peace process
- Jokowi and Mrs. Iriana return to their homeland
- Where To Take A Selfie With Hollywood’s Hottest Centenarian Celebrity
- Better gift shop Toronto Hockey Sherwood Collab
- Jennifer Lopez shines in a sheer blue dress for ‘The Mother’ promo – WWD
- Google’s FLEDGE Rebranded as Protected Audience API as Tech Giant Continues Privacy Sandbox Trials
- CLEAR launches new runways at Bradley International Airport
- Trump Spac is paying $15,000 a month for an office in a Caribbean home
- Stocks closed higher amid a wave of earnings: today’s market news
- International Air Lines Group Partners with Pittsburgh International Airport to Develop New Innovations for the Aviation Industry at PIT
- G7 foreign ministers show united front as they condemn Russia’s war, call out China’s ‘coercion’