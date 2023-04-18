Name contest announced for Baton Rouge’s new hockey team





BATON ROUGE – The Raising Cane’s River Center announced Monday that they are taking entries for a contest to name Baton Rouge’s new hockey team. “Well, it’s the community team and the community should definitely have a big say in that,” said Raising Cane’s River Center General Manager Wayne Hodes. “In the first hour we already received a thousand submissions for the team name.” Last summer, owner Barry Soskin hosted three exhibition hockey games at the River Center to test the market with the possibility of bringing a team to Baton Rouge. “This is about Baton Rouge and the team they wanted. We came here last summer and we tried a few games and we said if you guys want hockey please support it and we’ll bring a team here. The numbers were excellent,” Soskin said. Submissions open Monday at www.raisingcanesrivercenter.com/brprohockey and closes at midnight on April 30. There is no limit to the number of entries per person and all entries will be considered by team staff. “The Baton Rouge Red Sticks, I think that would be a great team name,” said fan Brady Ramon. “We’re thinking about the Baton Rouge Bengals because why not? Purple and gold, I already wear the hat, everyone would be locked up. You don’t have to buy new gear and anyone can get the purple and gold at the River Center,” fan said Chris Sagrera. This isn’t Baton Rouge’s first shot at a hockey team. Named for former governor, Huey P. Long, the Baton Rouge Kingfish played at what was then the Riverside Centroplex for seven years before being relocated. With another team taking over, many are wondering how it will work this time. “Barry Soskin, the team owner, has been involved in professional sports for 25 years, especially minor league hockey with numerous successful teams and he has invested a few teams in this league, he’s in it for the long haul. We didn’t want some happened 20 years ago to potentially happen again and I think that positions us for the best long-term opportunity and success,” Hodes said. The official team name will be chosen and announced in May, and the team will begin play in October as part of the Federal Prospect Hockey League. “We are excited to bring hockey to Baton Rouge, and we believe the community will

embrace our team with open arms,” ​​team owner Barry Soskin said in a statement. “We can’t wait to see what our fans come up with and we look forward to announcing our new team name in the coming weeks.” Read the full announcement here.

