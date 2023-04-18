International table tennis player Naina Jaiswal completes PhD at age 22

International table tennis player Naina Jaiswal is one of the first in India to earn a PhD at just 22 years old. She received her PhD from Adikavi Nannaya University in Rajamahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh. Besides focusing on her sports career, she wants to pursue further government services.

Also read: “Score had to be higher”, Manchester United boss Ten Hag’s only criticism after victory over Nottingham Forest

Speaking to ANI, Jaiswal said, “I am really happy to have become the youngest and first girl ever in India to get a doctorate or PhD at the age of 22. It all started when I was 8 years old. the youngest girl in Asia to complete my 10th grade at the age of 8 at the University of Cambridge, London At the age of 10 I completed my high school and at the age of 13 I completed my graduation and became the youngest journalism graduated in India.Then I did my MA and was the youngest postgraduate in Asia.I registered my name for PhD when I was 16 years old in Adikavi Nannaya University.Today I am glad that I completed my PhD successfully and I have become the youngest and first ever girl in India to achieve this.The title of my dissertation is ‘A study on role of microfinance in women empowerment with reference to the Mahabubnagar district of Telangana state’.I conducted this research in Mahabubnagar district. was about self-help groups and microfinance. After completing my graduation, as a girl, I was very interested in women empowerment and stuff. With the help of my parents and my guide I chose this topic. In a developing country like India, the role and importance of microfinance is very important in terms of poverty alleviation, job creation and also empowerment of women. According to my research, women have benefited from microfinance, especially in rural areas.”

She added: “I have been homeschooling since childhood with the help of my parents. Whatever I have achieved today in terms of education, sports or music, it is all thanks to my parents. my parents always taught me and my brother in a very playful atmosphere. They always say that education is like creativity. Creativity leads to thinking, thinking brings knowledge, Knowledge helps to wisdom and wisdom makes you a legend. Since the age of five I got lesson from my mother. As Gandhiji said, mother is the first teacher. My father first made me good in basic. I am trained to speak and write English, Telugu and Hindi fluently. Whatever we study, we have it practically implemented.’

Speaking about her plans for the future, she said, “From childhood, it was like I wanted to be a good citizen first. In terms of education, as I have now completed my PhD, my next ambition is to go for government services. In terms of sport, I am currently focusing more on my sports career. I want to participate in many international tournaments and also Commonwealth Games.”

Professor Murru Mutyalu Naidu, Naina Jaiswal’s guide to the PhD, says, “I worked as a professor of management at SK University. As a deputy, I went to Adikavi Nannaya University as a vice chancellor. When I was there as a vice chancellor , accidentally and luckily I met Naina Jaiswal in a meeting. Talking to Naina, I understood that she is a child prodigy. I was surprised when she told me that she completed her postgraduate education at a very young age. She continues to show interested in doing research. I immediately made her an offer to work at our university. She discussed it with her parents and made a decision.”

Also Read: Super Cup: ATK Mohun Bagan, FC Goa meet in petty draw

“The next day I invited her to my university and she addressed the students. After hearing Naina’s speech, all our deans and directors also advised me to give Naina admission to do research at the university. We immediately called for a meeting and decided to give special admission as a special case. She asked me to be her guide and supervisor for the research. I accepted and the university also accepted me as a guide. I accompanied her for almost four or five years. She has produced great work. We have chosen a very good subject. She has produced a wonderful book. I am very happy for her. She has great knowledge and also a versatile personality. All this has made it very easy. She even toured through Mahabubnagar district and made a wonderful study. All the judges were also very happy and said she did well. I warmly congratulate Naina Jaiswal,” she added.

Her parents Ashwani Kumar Jaiswal and Bhagyalaxmi Jaiswal are also very proud of their daughter. (ANI)