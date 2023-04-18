Softball splits MASCAC Twinbill with Mass. Maritime

BUZZARDS BAY, Mass. – The visiting softball team from Bridgewater State University split a Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) doubleheader with the Massachusetts Maritime Academy at Allison Rollins Field in Buzzards Bay on Monday afternoon.

The Bears (7-22-1, 4-4 MASCAC) won the opener 10-3, while the host Buccaneers (12-14, 2-6 MASCAC) earned the split with a 7-3 victory in game two. Victory for Mass. Maritime marked only the second win over Bridgewater State in program history and the first since 2003. The Bears hold a 46-2 all-time series lead with a 20-2 mark on the road.

Game One: Bridgewater State 10, Massachusetts Maritime 3

Bridgewater State rallied for eight runs in the top of the seventh inning to record the 10-3 win in game one.

Tatyana Burcy (Hyde Park, Massachusetts) threw 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to earn her first win in a BSU uniform. Burcy (1-3) gave up only one hit and walked two.

The Bears jumped out to an 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on an RBI-single by Janet Jolly (Raynham, Mass.).

Maritime moved in three runs in the top of the second inning. Abby Pope (Falmouth, Massachusetts) tied the score with an RBI single, while Reagan Kerecz (Tolland, Connecticut) hit a two-run double to give the Buccaneers a 3-1 lead.

The score remained that way until the top of the seventh. The Bears loaded the bases with one out on a hit batter and back-to-back walks. An RBI single by Emily Marcotte (North Dighton, Massachusetts) and a wild pitch made it 3-3. After a pitching change Kerrin McLaughlin (Haverhill, Mass.) walked to re-load the bases and Jolly hit a two-run single to left-center to put the visitors on top, 5-3. A wild pitch, a sacrifice hit from the bat Olivia Silva (Somerset, Mass.) and a two-run pinch hit triple Ava Novakoski (Auburn, Massachusetts) accounted for the final three runs of the frame.

Jolly went 3-for-4 with a run and four RBI to accelerate the BSU offense in game one. McLaughlin singled, walked and scored two runs in four trips to the plate.

Madelyn Klingel (Windsor, Conn.) got the start in the circle for the Bears, but played no part in the decision. Klingel allowed three runs on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings with no walks and five strikeouts.

Jennamarie Klemp (Onset, Mass.) lost to the Buccaneers. Klemp (8-12) gave up six runs on six hits in 6 1/3 innings with three walks and a strikeout. She also hit a batter.

Pope (2-3, R, RBI), Hannah Burton (East Bridgewater, Massachusetts) and Kelsey Booker (Corning, NY) scored two hits each for Maritime. Burton singled twice in four at bats, while Booker went 2-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI.

Game Two: Mass. Maritime 7, Bridgewater State 3

Kerezc homered to lead Maritime to the 7-3 victory in game two.

Starting pitcher Erin Donlan (Durham, Conn.) earned the circle win for the Buccaneers. Donlan (4-2) gave up three runs on 12 hits in 6 1/3 innings with a walk and a pair of strikeouts.

MMA took advantage of an opening error to force an unearned run in the bottom of the first on an RBI double by Ab’c’de Patane (La Mesa, California).

A two-run single by Burton in the second inning extended the Maritime lead to 3-0. One of the points was unearned.

Three consecutive two-out singles by Kailey Collins-Fiore (LaGrange, NY) Marcotte and McLaughlin narrowed the BSU deficit to 3-1 in the top of the third.

The Bears came within one run in the fourth. Madison Dana (Lynn, Mass.) singled to lead off the inning and was replaced on the basepaths by Klingel. After a sacrifice bunt, Silva and Molly Thibaudeau (Lincoln, RI) joined for back-to-back singles to make it a 3-2 game.

The Buccaneers got one back in the bottom of the fifth inning on an RBI double by Donlan.

Kerecz hit a three-run homer over the left field fence in the sixth to give Maritime a 7-3 lead.

Bridgewater loaded the bases with one out in the top of the seventh on a pair of hits by Collins-Fiore and Jolly on a walk by McLaughlin. Collins-Fiore raced home on a sacrifice error in left field to declare the final score of 7–3.

Kerecz (2-4, HR, 2R, 3RBI) and Burton (2-4, 2RBI) hit multiple hits for the Bucs in game two.

Marcotte (2-4) Jolly (2-4), Dana (2-3, 2B, SF, RBI), Silva (2-3, 2B) and Collins-Fiore (2-2, 2R) each scored two hits for the bears. Bridgewater collected 13 basehits in the nightcap, but left nine runners on base in the last five innings.

McKayla Cusack (West Haven, Conn.) gave up six runs, only two earned, on nine hits over five innings in the visitors’ setback. Cusack (3-7) walked one batter and fanned out twice.

Next one: The Bears travel to WPI on Tuesday for a three-hour twinbill with the Engineers. The Buccaneers host Fisher College on Wednesday afternoon, with game one of the doubleheader starting at 4:00 PM.