Pakistani street cricket comes alive after dark during Ramadan

After midnight during Ramadan, makeshift floodlights transform a central basketball court in Karachi into an urban cricket arena, where dozens of young Pakistani men chase taped tennis balls whizzing through the night air.

Donkeys watch from the outfield and goats rummage through the nearby heaps of garbage, occasionally breaking for a field invasion.

“After the ‘Taraweeh’ (special Ramadan prayers) people crave entertainment, that’s why many play cricket,” said batsman Waqas Danish. AFP. “They play all night because some people can’t wake up for breakfast when they’re asleep.”

Tape-ball games are ubiquitous on the streets of Karachi all year round, but Ramadan sees nighttime tournaments popping up in most neighborhoods.

The uninitiated may struggle to unravel the chaos of multiple overlapping matches in a tight space, but for Karachi’s street cricketers, there is method in the madness.

The frenetic matches of between four and six overs per innings conclude with ‘sehri’, the meal consumed prior to the daytime fast.

They range from pick-up games on makeshift concrete fields to professional matches on dusty ovals.

“The children and youth cannot afford kits and all the accessories to play hard-ball cricket, but they can easily afford the tapeball,” said match organizer Taqdeer Afridi. AFP in Karachi.

There is often money involved – even though gambling is illegal in Pakistan – and occasionally large mercenaries are lured from surrounding neighborhoods to play under lights that make clever use of overhead power lines.

A tennis ball is tied tightly with electrical tape, which gives it extra weight so that it swings just like a cricket ball, but is less damaging if it hits a spectator, a window, or even a passing rickshaw.

Matches played in the poorest neighborhoods can attract hundreds of spectators, with many spectators admitting that watching cricket all night helps fast through the day.

“They sleep all day. Maybe they go to work for four or five hours,” said 19-year-old onlooker Rahman Khan.

After partition in 1947, cricket was considered the domain of the upper class, played in Karachi’s posh clubs and elite schools.

But as the population boomed in the 1960s, cricket adapted to the sprawling metropolis and tennis balls emerged as a substitute for the hard ball.

The cheaper alternative – which also removes the need for expensive equipment such as batting pads – took on various forms in the following decades and is credited with bringing the sport to the everyday Pakistani.

There’s no consensus on when the first tapeball delivery was bowled or by whom, but legends abound – and the only thing historians and fans agree on is that it originated in Karachi.

“The tennis ball without tape lacked speed,” says veteran Nasir Ali, who remembers the 1980s as the early years for the tape-ball game.

“As an experiment, we wrapped the ball in red tape and when it was thrown, the speed was astonishing,” said the 64-year-old, who hosts an annual game in the courtyard of his apartment building.

From legendary all-rounder Wasim Akram to modern pace star Shaheen Shah Afridi, many of Pakistan’s best players see street cricket as a positive influence on their techniques.

“In cricket there is a saying, ‘watch the ball’ – it doesn’t matter if it’s a tennis ball, a taped ball or a hard ball,” said Pakistan youth national coach Mohammad Masroor. AFP.

“If a batsman can hit every ball, he can play cricket.”

Watching young cricketers on a street pitch sandwiched between an elevated highway and a block of flats in central Karachi, Masroor said rules adapted to the urban landscape sharpen a batsman’s skills.

A return hit over the bowler’s head and past the residential area at full power is six runs, but only one run if the ball rebounds off the block of flats.

Players should also watch out for the “grumpy uncle or aunt” who is unwilling to return a batted ball in their home. Such a shot can cost a batsman more than just his wicket: they also have to go and buy a new ball.

“Nothing can stop them,” Masroor said, grinning.