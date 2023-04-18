Pitt Football gets an official visit from 4-Star Safety Koy Beasley





More and more high-ranking players are showing interest in Pat Narduzzi’s program. Today, 2024 4-star safety Koy Beasley announced that he will be making an official visit to Pitt over the weekend of June 8-10. Beasley attends LaSalle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio and has offers from Pitt, Georgia, Boston College, Kentucky, Minnesota, Purdue, Rutgers, USC, and West Virginia. Pitt defense coordinator Randy Bates leads the recruitment to land Beasley. During his most recent visit to Pitt for spring training in late March, Beasley spoke to Pittsburgh sports now‘s Karl Ludwig on his visit and general impressions of Pitt. “My visit was great,” Beasley said PSN. “I had a good time; it was a good experience and I got to watch the training. It was just a good visit.” Had a great time @Pitt_FB Today @BatesBacker @CoachDuzzPittFB @coachcsanders pic.twitter.com/sx4EZNyaMV — Koy Beasley (@KoyBeasley) March 31, 2023 “I got to watch practice this time to see all the coaches coaching, sitting with the coaches in meetings and hanging out with the coaches, so it was just different.” Beasley and his father used the visit as an opportunity to see how Pitt worked. He wanted to see how Bates and Cory Sanders coached individually, though both come together as coordinator and safety coach respectively. But he saw the intensity, the schedule and how defensive backs play in that schedule. He’s capable of playing cornerback, or pretty much anything in a defensive scheme, but Pitt’s staff sees him as a safety—a free safety in the form of All-ACC safety Erick Hallett. “I get a lot of comparisons to Erick Hallett, so I really watch how he plays to see how I fit into Pitt’s defense,” said Beasley. As a junior at LaSalle, Beasley racked up 882 all-purpose yards and added 40 tackles, five pass breakups and a defensive interception – following up an explosive sophomore season. Beasley has made recent visits to Pitt, Purdue, USC, Cincinnati and Georgia. He wants to make his commitment after his official visiting schedule this summer, which will come before his senior season with LaSalle.

