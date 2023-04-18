Sports
After a lifetime of being around hockey, Tyler Liffrig leads the NCAA title game
BISMARCK, ND (KFYR) – Tyler Liffrig is the Marauders’ all-time leader in home runs and doubles, but he’s making history in another sport right now.
Liffrig’s hobby is judging hockey games, and that hobby propelled him to the pinnacle of college play.
I’ve been to three NCAA tournaments. Twice in Bridgeport, Connecticut, once in Worchester, Massachusetts, but this was my first Frozen Four. In Tampa, and it was great, Liffrig said.
Liffrig was a linesman in the NCAA national championship game two Saturdays ago between Minnesota and Quinnipiac.
I’m not going to say I wasn’t nervous because I remember going to lunch as a crew on Saturday. When you walk back to the hotel, you usually come back and take a nap. There was no nap on Saturday, Liffrig said.
Once he got to the rink, it was just another hockey game. A sport he has played since his father was a referee in Williston.
Part of it, just living that time with my dad. He saw him being able to give back to a sport at an older age, Liffrig said.
That time affected Tyler enough that he began officiating matches at the age of 14. After moving to the capital to play baseball at U-Mary, he found more opportunities on the ice.
It wasn’t until I went to Bismarck and thought about the hockey scene here. I started to ref and they started pushing me to the next level by going to camp or working some junior hockey, and it took off from there, Liffrig said.
When the NCHC was formed, Liffrig was in the right place at the right time. He joined the conference during its inaugural season in 2013 and has been making games ever since. With a wife and three kids, they grew up playing the game as he did during his days in the Basin City.
I have had a great support system from a woman that has allowed me to do this. She stayed home with three kids because she knows how much I love them. But kids are now at the age where they start coming along, so they can experience that too. To see their faces doing that, to be able to see their dad on the ice, that’s also special, Liffrig said.
Leading the Frozen Four championship is the pinnacle of what Tyler loves to do. Coming back to North Dakota, he hopes to guide the next group of officials to get a shot at that podium.
I don’t want to be the last one to come by and do this. I want to see the next two, three, four, five guys come in and do this. Whatever I can do to help those officials, I want to be there to help and I know we have a lot of other guys here in the community who will, Liffrig said.
Tyler says he’s not ready to hang up the black and white stripes just yet, but will take a step back when his kids start competing in the next few years.
