International table tennis player Naina Jaiswal received her PhD at the age of 22





Naina Jaiswal (third from left), who became the youngest girl to receive a PhD, presented a memento to her guide Prof. Dr. Murru Mutyalu in the presence of her relatives.

International table tennis player and city resident Naina Jaiswal added another feather to her versatile career after becoming the youngest and first girl in India to earn a doctorate (Ph.D.) at the age of 22. She completed her research at Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU-Rajamahendravaram) on the topic of A Study of Role of Micro-Finance in Women Empowerment. Naina had won National and South Asian Championships and had also finished sixth on the IRRF World Hopes team. She started pursuing Ph.D. at the age of 17 and attributes her latest achievement to parents Ashwani Kumar Jaiswal and Bhagyalaxmi Jaiswal. They, along with my brother Agastya, have been with me in moments of joy and despair, she said. She also thanked her research leader Dr. Murru Mutyalu Naidu (Retired Professor, SK Institute of Management, Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur) and co-guide Dr. Teki Surayya. Some of her notable achievements include being the youngest girl in Asia to complete Class X at the age of eight from IGCSE (the University of Cambridge). She completed her Intermediate at the age of 10 at St. Marys College and completed her BA in Mass Communication and Journalism at the age of 13. Two years later, Naina completed her postgraduate degree in political science from Osmania University to become the youngest postgraduate in Asia. She also has a law degree. She is the brand ambassador of the Andhra Pradesh Police and was also appointed as the brand ambassador of India for World Peace Day – Berlin in conjunction with the United Nations. Not only in science has Naina shown her remarkable expertise. She has the rare distinction of recording a CD on Ramayana slokas at the age of seven, except that he was a pianist and ambidextrous. Much to the delight of foodies, she can cook Hyderabadi Biryani in just 25 minutes. It’s a great feeling to receive the Ph.D. to be achieved, and I look forward to achieving many more, drawn by a delighted Naina.

