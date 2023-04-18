Sports
Eagles hold on to one-stroke lead at ASUN Championship
OWENS CROSSROADS, Ala. – The FGCU women’s golf team has a one-stroke lead into Tuesday’s final round of the 2023 ASUN Championship.
The Eagles slipped a bit in Monday’s second round, scoring a 305, while second-place Central Arkansas posted a tournament-lowest 295 to move up five spots on the team standings. At +28, the Bears aren’t the only team trailing the Eagles – as the top five teams are within six shots of FGCU at +27.
“We had a little trouble coming in, but we are right where we want to be heading into finals day,” said freshman FGCU women’s golf head coach Shannon Sykora.
FGCU entered Monday’s move with a five-stroke lead after an opening round 298. The Green & Blue is scheduled to tee off the final round of play from the back nine starting Tuesday at 10:10 a.m. on the par-72 RTJ in Hampton Cove course.
FGCU’s freshman duo of Louisiana Gauthier (Canelones, Uruguay/Stella Maris College)And Grace Rigby Walden (Gerrards Cross, England/The Chalfonts Community College)continue the pace of the FGCU from five. Gauthier is tied for fifth and Rigby-Walden tied for eighth after the dust settled on Monday’s action.
Gauthier posted a 4-over-76 in the second round and Rigby-Walden shot a 5-over-77. For the tournament, Gauthier’s 5-over-par 149 effort puts itself just five strokes behind the championship leader, Jahnavi Prakhya of North Alabama (even-par 144).
Both FGCU sophomores Position Farrelly (Lutz, Fla./George Steinbrenner HS)and freshmen Leonie Wolfers(Münster, Germany/Gymnasium Hochrad)enter Tuesday’s final round tied for 17th place with 8-over. Wulfers took four strokes off her day one total and moved up seven positions alongside teammate Farrelly.
Dialed in on the par-3s, Farrelly becomes one of only two golfers to have a combined score below par on such holes.
The Eagles will face their first-ever ASUN Championship team and individual title on Tuesday. FGCU had their sights on the trophy and an NCAA Tournament berth before finishing second in 2016, 2017 and 2019.
Individually, three Eagles have finished as high as second throughout FGCU’s 14-year history of competing in the ASUN Championship: Madeline Marck-Sherk (2018), Megan Blonien (2017), and Fabienne Haremza (2011).
Follow the Eagles on Twitter and Instagram at @FGCU_WGOLF, on Facebook at FGCU Women’s Golf and online at www.FGCUathletics.com for full coverage of the women’s golf program. Eagles fans can also sign up to receive news about FGCU women’s golf or other programs delivered directly to your inbox by visiting www.fgcuathletics.com/email.
FGCU STARTS FIVE:
TEAM LEADERBOARD:
COACHSYKORA
After a highly successful decade as leader of Barry University,Shannon Sykorawas named FGCUwomen’s golf head coach on June 16, 2022. During his career with Barry, the Buccaneers won the NCAA Division II national title in 2017, while placing second in 2014 and third in 2013 and 2022. Sykoraled Barry to 28 tournament victories in his decade as head coach, including four Division I tournament victories. He has produced five WGCAAll-America First Team selections, nine WGCAScholar All-Americans, one honorable mention All-American, the 2013 NCAA Division II Individual National Champion, and the only D-II player to compete in the inaugural Augusta Women’s Amateur.
EAGLE CAMPAIGN
IT TAKES A TEAM to achieve our latest goal – a $10 million campaign to address student-athlete needs for continued academic success, life skills, mental health, nutrition and strength and fitness, as well as department needs in terms of facility expansion and improvement, as well as mentoring and leadership training for coaches and staff. The name embodies our mission and purpose of the EAGLE campaign – Eagle Athletics Generating Lifetime Excellence. Join our team and pledge your gift today to help the Eagles of tomorrow!
#FEEDFGCU
FGCUAthletics sponsors November and April events to benefit the FGCUCampus Food Pantry (www.fgcu.edu/foodpantry) and the Harry Chapin Food Bank (www.harrychapinfoodbank.org),FGCUAthletics’ favorite charities. For more information, including how to contribute, please visitwww.fgcu.edu/adminservices/foodpantryand use the hashtag #FeedFGCU to raise awareness.
ABOUT FGCU
FGCU teams have won a combined 97 regular season and tournament titles in just 15 seasons at the Division I level. In addition, in just 11 plus seasons of DI postseason eligibility, the Eagles have had a total of 48 teams or individuals compete in NCAA championships. In 2022, the men’s golf team became the first program to earn a wide berth into the NCAA Tournament. Nine FGCU programs have achieved top-25 national rankings in their respective sports – including women’s basketball (No. 20 in 2021-22 and No. 22 in 2022-23), baseball (No. 15 in 2023), beach volleyball (No. 20 in 2022), and both men’s soccer (2018, 2019) and women’s soccer (2018) as five of the most recent. In 2016-2017, the Green & Blue achieved a division-best sixth place in the DI-AAA Learfield Directors’ Cup and top-100 nationally, for several Power-5 and FBS institutions. In 2018/19, the Eagles had an ASUN and the top seven Florida State teams earned the NCAA’s Public Recognition Award for their academic progress rate in their sports. FGCU also collectively achieved a record 3.67 GPA in the classroom in the fall of 2022, outperforming the university’s general student population for 27 consecutive semesters. In the past seven semesters (Fall 2019 Fall 2022), another milestone was achieved as all 15 programs achieved a cumulative team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The Eagles also served a record 7,200 volunteer hours in 2017 – and were recognized as one of two runners-up for the inaugural NACDA Community Service Award presented by the Fiesta Bowl.
—FGCUATHLETICS.COM—
|
Sources
2/ https://fgcuathletics.com/news/2023/4/17/womens-golf-eagles-cling-to-one-stroke-lead-after-day-two-of-asun-championship.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Recycling plastics from research laboratories | MIT News
- GOP lawmakers are touting record-breaking crime in Manhattan. Here’s why they’re wrong
- Global study reveals role of diet in 70% of new type 2 diabetes patients
- A 5.2-magnitude earthquake hits southern Mexico
- Imran Khan’s disqualification appeal to be heard by IHC
- Think down: Proposed WGA Hollywood writers’ strike explained
- As the first night of the NHL playoffs showed, there’s plenty of interesting hockey to watch even without the Penguins
- Priyanka leaves Nick obsessed with her red dress at the Citadel premiere. View photos | Web series
- Once pandemic emergency ends, people battling long Covid will feel ‘swept under the rug’
- Sachin Tendulkar is with all hearts! Recalls Arjun’s childhood days with this Bollywood actor facing his fast bowling
- Meet the three women driving innovation at Acrisure
- World Liver Day: Why Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) Is The New Epidemic We Should Worry About