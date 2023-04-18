Eagles hold on to one-stroke lead at ASUN Championship

OWENS CROSSROADS, Ala. – The FGCU women’s golf team has a one-stroke lead into Tuesday’s final round of the 2023 ASUN Championship.

The Eagles slipped a bit in Monday’s second round, scoring a 305, while second-place Central Arkansas posted a tournament-lowest 295 to move up five spots on the team standings. At +28, the Bears aren’t the only team trailing the Eagles – as the top five teams are within six shots of FGCU at +27.

“We had a little trouble coming in, but we are right where we want to be heading into finals day,” said freshman FGCU women’s golf head coach Shannon Sykora .

FGCU entered Monday’s move with a five-stroke lead after an opening round 298. The Green & Blue is scheduled to tee off the final round of play from the back nine starting Tuesday at 10:10 a.m. on the par-72 RTJ in Hampton Cove course.

FGCU’s freshman duo of Louisiana Gauthier (Canelones, Uruguay/Stella Maris College)And Grace Rigby Walden (Gerrards Cross, England/The Chalfonts Community College)continue the pace of the FGCU from five. Gauthier is tied for fifth and Rigby-Walden tied for eighth after the dust settled on Monday’s action.

Gauthier posted a 4-over-76 in the second round and Rigby-Walden shot a 5-over-77. For the tournament, Gauthier’s 5-over-par 149 effort puts itself just five strokes behind the championship leader, Jahnavi Prakhya of North Alabama (even-par 144).

Both FGCU sophomores Position Farrelly (Lutz, Fla./George Steinbrenner HS)and freshmen Leonie Wolfers (Münster, Germany/Gymnasium Hochrad)enter Tuesday’s final round tied for 17th place with 8-over. Wulfers took four strokes off her day one total and moved up seven positions alongside teammate Farrelly.

Dialed in on the par-3s, Farrelly becomes one of only two golfers to have a combined score below par on such holes.

The Eagles will face their first-ever ASUN Championship team and individual title on Tuesday. FGCU had their sights on the trophy and an NCAA Tournament berth before finishing second in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

Individually, three Eagles have finished as high as second throughout FGCU’s 14-year history of competing in the ASUN Championship: Madeline Marck-Sherk (2018), Megan Blonien (2017), and Fabienne Haremza (2011).

COACHSYKORA

After a highly successful decade as leader of Barry University,Shannon Sykorawas named FGCUwomen’s golf head coach on June 16, 2022. During his career with Barry, the Buccaneers won the NCAA Division II national title in 2017, while placing second in 2014 and third in 2013 and 2022. Sykoraled Barry to 28 tournament victories in his decade as head coach, including four Division I tournament victories. He has produced five WGCAAll-America First Team selections, nine WGCAScholar All-Americans, one honorable mention All-American, the 2013 NCAA Division II Individual National Champion, and the only D-II player to compete in the inaugural Augusta Women’s Amateur.

