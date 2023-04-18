Sports
Inkra Debelle and Jess Bee take on the special vs cricket challenge.
Ahead of what will be a busy summer of international cricket at The Kia Oval, Inkra and Jess will take part in a special Women’s Ashes themed cricket challenge under the watchful eye of ACE Director Chevy Green and other members of the ACE program.
Both Inkra and Jess will look to improve on the performances previously delivered by professional boxers Denzel 2Sharp Bentley, Isaac IC Chamberlain and Super Dan Azeez.
The boxers performed field, bowling and batting practice, with Dan Azeez claiming the current vs cricket record by hitting balls consecutively with the bowling machine set at 120 mph.
London-born singer-songwriter Inkra Debelle captivated the ears of music lovers with her incredible voice and debut single Nah will no doubt be familiar to listeners on national radio stations such as Radio 1. She hopes to catch the attention of ACE Program Director Chevy Groen when she releases this later. month visits The Kia Oval.
Chevy said: We’ve had two professional athletes take on the vs cricket challenge so far, with mixed results, so I’m curious to see how musicians and dancers fit together!
Dancer and choreographer Jess Bee joins Inkra, who has worked with some of the country’s biggest and most recognizable brands. Besides dancing, she has traveled the world teaching and DJing all over the world.
Speaking to KiaOval.com, Inkra Debelle said: I’m really looking forward to it. I didn’t really get a taste of cricket until primary school, and I’m generally okay with batting, but we’ll see when I’m put to the test with more realistic bowling speeds! I’m sporty and love all things active, so I’m super excited.
The work Chevy and the ACE program are doing to engage underrepresented communities in sports is very inspiring and I can’t wait to hear more about their journey.
Jess Bee added, “I was more than happy to take Chevy’s offer to come to The Kia Oval and meet some of the kids from the ACE program.
I’m competitive too, so I set my eye on Dan Azeez’s record against the bowling machine. 75 mph isn’t too bad, I don’t think I have a chance.
It’s going to be a good day and I look forward to meeting the kids from the ACE program.
The vs Cricket Challenge is a partnership between the Surrey County Cricket Club and the ACE Programme. It is open to athletes or personalities from all walks of life and is designed to showcase just how much fun cricket can be.
ACE Director Chevy Green said: I’m excited that the vs cricket challenge continues to grow, and can’t wait to see how the music vs cricket episode goes.
I really believe that cricket can be enjoyed by everyone, but we must continue to reach new audiences and showcase our game.
I think Inkra and Jess will be great to be with The Kia Oval and I look forward to hearing more about their personal stories. The young people in the ACE program learn a lot by meeting high-achieving individuals, not only from other sports, but also from other industries.
Our current record holder is Dan Azeez who was very impressive with a cricket bat. Consistently hitting cricket balls when they’re fired at you at 120mph is no mean feat. However, Dan is a professional athlete, so it remains to be seen if a musician or dancer can match that level.
Well, find out soon!
Keep an eye on Surrey County Cricket Club’s social media channels to see how Inkra and Jess are doing.
To purchase tickets for the Women’s Ashes Vitality IT20 game on July 5, click here here
|
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
