Wisconsin football country Kyan Berry-Johnson: How the badgers courted a WR ready for highlights

Kyan Berry-Johnson lined up facing a defensive back as campers surrounded the field to watch one-on-one pass-catching practice at an Illinois high school football showcase event in January. The talented wide receiver had two scholarship offers at the time and was still considered an under-the-radar prospect after his junior season at Bolingbrook High.

And then Berry-Johnson left. In the air and at his recruitment.

During a nine-second clip Rivals posted to Twitter for his more than 300,000 followers, Berry-Johnson demonstrated a breathtaking combination of athleticism, concentration and hand-eye coordination. He broke from the line of scrimmage and ran level with the defensive back when a pass was thrown in his direction down the left sideline. Berry-Johnson turned his head to look back at the ball, jumped into the air and snatched the pass with his right hand despite an arm in front of his face, holding the ball as it hit the turf.

The reaction of dozens of his colleagues was priceless. Several of them surrounded Berry-Johnson and screamed. One player put his hand over his mouth and uttered an expletive as he walked away. Another simply put both hands on his head in disbelief.

Berry-Johnson was named co-MVP for his grade on that Midwest BOOM Best of the Best winter showcase. Fourteen scholarship offers followed in the next two months.

It’s rare for receivers to simply take the ball from DBs, said Bolingbrook High football coach Titcus Pettigrew. Last season, many DBs were in perfect position and he just took the ball.

Berry-Johnson publicly announced his commitment to Wisconsin Monday night, more than two weeks after first notifying Badgers coaches of his decision after a spring practice visit. What Wisconsin gets is an explosive playmaker whose extraordinary attributes all look 5 feet 10 and 162 pounds to improve offensive coordinator Phil Longo’s passing offense. Berry-Johnson becomes the seventh publicly committed prospect in Wisconsin’s recruiting class in 2024 and first at wide receiver.

They can stretch the field with him or get it in his hands right away, Pettigrew said. When you look at Kyan’s marking tape, it pops off. Once it touches his hands, he knows how to extend the game. He can turn your five-yard hitch into 60.

Wisconsin invited Berry-Johnson to its second junior day event in late January, becoming the first Power 5 school to offer him a scholarship. Other schools that followed with offers included Bowling Green, Syracuse, Wyoming, Illinois State, Eastern Michigan, Cincinnati, Western Michigan, Old Dominion, Liberty, Kent State, and Boston College.

Berry-Johnson was intrigued by Wisconsin in part because coaches compared his body type and skills to former North Carolina receiver Josh Downs. Longo was previously the offensive coordinator at UNC and coached the 5-10, 175-pound Downs, who finished his career with the third most catches in school history (202) and the fourth most receiving yards (2,483).

After seeing a few highlights of Josh Downs from Coach Longo’s time at UNC, I was just thinking about it, said Berry-Johnson. I was like, wow, this is a major offense. I can really fit myself into this attack.

Berry-Johnson returned to campus on March 28 to watch spring training with his mother, Tamica. She said she was impressed with the attentiveness the Wisconsin coaching staff showed, including a lengthy conversation over lunch. She noted that after the visit, she received follow-up messages from recruiting director Pat Lambert, who handles skill position evaluations, as well as wide receivers coach Mike Brown, head coach Luke Fickell, and Longo.

Normally I don’t remember any names at all, Tamica said. So when I remembered their names, I thought, yes, this is it, KB.

Coaches cannot publicly comment on recruits by name until they sign. But Longo expressed his excitement on April 2 when he tweeted about landing two more guns and appeared to reference Berry-Johnson by saying you couldn’t catch (him) in a phone booth. The other recruit was forward Derek Jensen, who publicly announced his commitment to Wisconsin later that afternoon.

Pettigrew praised Brown for his honesty about how the staff viewed Berry-Johnson in recruiting and the hard work it would take him to thrive in the program, noting that coaches there had a mindset to reload rather than reload to build in their first season. Wisconsin added four purse transfers to wide receiver this offseason, also earning a commitment in the 2023 class from Hawaii native Trech Kekahuna, a speedster with huge potential in slots.

It was the relationship I had with all of them, Berry-Johnson said of Wisconsin’s players and coaches. I think they can develop me like they sent other receivers to the NFL through their other colleges.

Berry-Johnson, who turns 17 this summer, is the youngest of five siblings. He has an older brother, Ravon, who played wide receiver for Division II Northern Michigan. Berry-Johnson’s size could indicate to some that he is a slot receiver. But Pettigrew, who was a defensive back at Penn State from 1996 to 2000, said he can play on the outside because of his ability to get out of trouble in the press. Bolingbrook uses Berry-Johnson indoors, outdoors and occasionally as a wild quarterback.

I think he’s someone who’s going to turn heads to free up other things, which means some safety help might be needed to clear up that running game or stretch someone else, Pettigrew said. Leaving Kyan one-on-one is not a good situation.

Pettigrew said Berry-Johnson was overshadowed earlier in his high school career by wide receiver IMarion Stewert, a four-star candidate in the class of 2024 who Wisconsin is also recruiting. But Berry-Johnson’s top end was evident to Pettigrew last season when, as the team’s defensive coordinator, he watched Berry-Johnson consistently cause headaches for his defensive backs in practice. As Berry-Johnson became more of a regular in an elite 7-on-7 program during the off-season, his stock rose.

Berry-Johnson said he still plans to visit other schools this summer and fall so he can get the experience of seeing those campuses. He plans to visit Syracuse and would like to see Cincinnati, Boston College, and West Virginia. But he reiterated his full commitment to Wisconsin.

When you’re dealing with a kid in his situation who doesn’t get out of state often, knowing where he’s going, you can’t take it as punishment if he wants to see other things, Pettigrew said. Those would be opportunities he gets when he goes to college. But right now, he would never see those opportunities.

(Photos courtesy of Tamica Berry)