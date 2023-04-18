Lacroix quickly learned the ropes for North Branford Tennis

After earning a starting spot in doubles as a sophomore, Molly Lacroix is ​​now a regular starter in singles and senior co-captain this spring for the North Branford girls’ tennis team. Photo courtesy of Molly Lacroix

Molly Lacroix entered the North Branford High School campus as a tennis rookie, but with only two full seasons under her belt with the girls’ tennis team, she, on the other hand, has emerged as a full-fledged veteran pretty quickly. on the field and outstanding leader off it.

The T-Birds senior started dancing at age 5 and competed until her freshman year, at which point she moved onto the tennis courts, quickly earning a starting spot as a sophomore for North Branford as a doubles player.

This season, Molly is not only a senior captain of the T-Birds side, but she has also progressed to playing the second singles slot for North Branford.

I love that tennis is more of an individual sport, and I also love that it is unpredictable. You have to rely on your own technique versus what it’s like in other sports, says Molly. I practiced a lot indoors with other coaches during the off-season and winter. [North Branford girls tennis Head Coach Elisabeth Caplan] encourage everyone to get better. Many of us were new to the sport when we came here so she focuses on us having fun and being confident. My confidence in myself and what I have learned within the sport has helped me.

One of those items Molly has mastered is the mental game of the sport and how critical it is to success. She explains that bouncing the ball and an opponent’s backhand is something you can’t predetermine, so it’s best to keep an open mind in the heat of battle.

The mindset is different for everyone, but I try to have a clear mind with whatever the opponent throws at me, says Molly. I also sing a song in my head to help me regroup if I need to. You can’t have a set plan in your head outside of that. I also always think positively, because it is a sport that is not over until the last ball lands.

Molly owns matches on both sides of the equation and mentions that playing with a partner can definitely give a morale boost. Conversely, she does enjoy the accountability aspect of continuing a solo act, especially when it comes to making corrections.

I started in doubles as a sophomore and moved up to singles last year, so I’ve seen both sides, says Molly. Doubles is more useful with someone who can help coach and encourage you. With singles, it’s more that everything is up to you and you have to focus and solve any difficulties on your own. I like singles more, because it all comes down to you, and so it’s easier to fix mistakes.

Caplan praises her captain not only for her determination with tennis, but for how she carries herself with class, dedication and high character in every facet of the North Branford campus.

Molly is a very hard worker and always leads by example. She is a great teammate and captain by supporting her teammates on and off the field, says Caplan. She is also a leader in our school community and respected by students and staff. Molly has worked in the off-season to improve her game; this year she plays at number 2 singles. Starting tennis as a sophomore is not easy, and she earned it through hard work, perseverance and tenacity. I’ve known Molly for a long time and have enjoyed watching her grow into someone who is the consummate teammate and leader.

Speaking to her coach’s feelings, Molly goes on to explain that not only has the sport helped her become a more vocal force, but it has also made her a more well-rounded person by helping her form fruitful friendships with teammates to maintain.

Tennis pushed me out of my comfort zone. It brought me closer to people I wouldn’t have met otherwise, which was great, says Molly. We all started playing the sport in high school, so it was all about working hard and giving it our best. It’s a long rung; you can go straight from school to a game that can last until 8 p.m. Still, it’s all worth it and you’ll make connections with everyone in the sport.

Molly’s diligence helped her through what some could consider a pretty nerve-wracking experience performing as a freshman sophomore. She knew that putting in the reps, having an inquisitive mind, and finding her flow helped her settle into a sport she plans to continue playing well past her graduation from T-Birds territory.

I remember my first game as a sophomore like it was yesterday, says Molly. It was a terrifying experience; I had no confidence in my abilities then. But I was able to get over the nerves by working on it in exercises and asking questions. Getting into a rhythm and routine was also important to me. Coach Caplan focuses on the fact that this is something we can play forever, and I plan to play for a college team or club sport.