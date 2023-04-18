Add this to your calendar each week – Greene Publishing, Inc.





Every week I check my calendar and schedule it for my mental health. Not only is it good for my mental and emotional well-being, but physically my body is growing stronger and healthier. And don’t forget how many beautiful conversations I have with those who are also there. We share our lives and have a bond that I can’t explain. What am I talking about? Pickleball! The sport that is rapidly gaining popularity in the United States and even abroad. A bit like tennis, a bit like badminton, a touch of table tennis, all packed with elements of racquetball. This weekend I had the great privilege of participating in the Valdosta Pickleball Tournament: Titletown Throwdown. Over 180 people signed up to chase that little neon yellow ball on that field, and I’m pretty sure we’re all feeling most of our lesser-known muscles in extreme ways as a result of that hard day’s play. But here’s what I loved about this tournament and what’s often true no matter where I find to play: I’m always making new friends. Even when we got our paddles on a shell and lost to a competing team, there was camaraderie. Friendliness. No boasting. When the other team hit a beautiful drive down the middle that we missed, we told them what a great shot they had made. If we ran across the field or fired a shot that caught the opposing team off guard, they in turn acknowledged us as well. Even in the end, when we played for bronze and my team won, we stood around and talked to the very worthy opponent and they invited us to come and play with them anytime. What great sportsmanship. And new friendships that will only grow from here. I’m so thankful for this great sport and the great friends I’ve made and continue to make (you all know who you are). I want to encourage everyone to give it a try. But even if you don’t, I want to challenge you to at least look at your week and add some activities to promote better mental, emotional, and physical health. Maybe it’s something you already do, like walking or cycling. Consider inviting a friend to join you. You may want to try aerobics or Zumba. Do not wait. I guarantee that your body and mind will thank you, and once those endorphins start firing like they should, your emotions will thank you too. What are you putting on your agenda this week? For more from Christy, email her at christyadams008@gmail.com or follow her @christybassadams on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram. read more

