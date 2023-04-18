Baseball Fights #14 Texas Wednesday night in Austin

Game Notes | Watch | Listen | Tickets

AUSTIN The ACU baseball team heads to the state capitol on Wednesday night to take on the No. 19 Texas Longhorns. It’s the second ranked matchup of the season for the Wildcats (24-11), who are in the middle of the toughest part of the schedule this spring. ACU is 1-3 weeks away and will face Texas (26-12), which is five spots higher in the Top 25 rankings than last week. It is the fifth game ever with the Longhorns, with all five coming to Austin, and the first time the teams have met since the three-game series played during the 2021 season. The first pitch is scheduled for Wednesday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m. with the game broadcast on TV on the Longhorn Network and on radio on the ACU Sports Network.

GAME #36

ACU (24-11,9-6WAC) at#14 TEXAS (25-12, 7-4 BIG 12)

Wednesday April 19| 6:30 pm | UFCU Disch-Falk Field (6,649)

Expected starters: RHP Blake Anderson (4-2, 5.60 ERA) v RHP Kobe Minchey (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

A LOOK AT ACU

The Wildcats enter the week with a 24-11 record and a 9-6 score in WAC play. ACU has dropped five of its last seven games, including going 1-3 at home last week. The Wildcats lost to #25 TCU, 7-5, before dropping two of three against Grand Canyon over the weekend. ACU won a wild game 16-14 to open the series against the Lopes, but GCU won game two, 14-2, and game three, 6-4, with the latter coming in 12 innings. ACU opens a four-game road trip at #14 Texas this week and wraps it up with a three-game weekend series in Edinburg at UTRGV.

SCOUTING #14 TEXAS

Texas enters the week with a 26-12 record and an 8-4 score in Big 12 play. The Longhorns are up five spots in this week’s rankings and are now ranked No. 14 in the nation. Texas went 3-2 last week with a road win at Texas State last Monday, 5-2, followed by a home loss to those same Bobcats the next night, 9-3. The Longhorns then went to Baylor and held on for an 11-9 win in game one before giving up five in the ninth to lose 10-9 on Saturday. Texas rebounded with a 7-6 win on Sunday to claim the series, and now the team will open a five-game home grandstand with ACU on Wednesday before battling Oklahoma for three games this weekend. Texas is led in multiple offensive categories by Peyton Powell (.341 avg, .443 obp, .587 slg), while Porter Brown leads the team in RBI with 34. Five players have at least six home runs this season. The pitching staff has a remarkable 3.76 team ERA this season.

WITHIN THE SERIES

All-Time Series: 5th meeting (Texas leads, 4-0)

Last Meeting: #3 Texas 11, ACU 1 (7)(April 18, 2021- Austin)

Stripe: Texas, w4

In Abilene: N/A

In Austin: Texas leads 4-0

Neutral Site: N/A

Late season: N/A

THIS WEEKEND AGAINST GRAND CANYON

ACU won a marathon of a game Friday night against the Lopes, 16-14, a 34-hit game with nine different pitchers. GCU led the Wildcats 14-2 in eight innings on Saturday, with Daniel Avitia going the distance with a complete game. ACU then got several chances on Sunday in the final, but GCU won 6-4 in 12 innings and ACU left the tying runs on base in the bottom of the 12th with no one out.

HISTORY FOR TWEEDS

Catcher Tanner Tweet had a remarkable game against Grand Canyon on Friday night. The senior hit three home runs and scored nine RBIs in the game, either tying or breaking some game records at ACU. The three homers tie his teammate Logan Britt , who did that against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on March 31, Luis Treviño in 2019 against New Orleans and Joel Wells in 2006 against Tarleton. The nine RBI set a record previously held by Colton Enthusiastic (2021 vs. Arkansas State) and Matt McGuire (2007 vs. Southeast Oklahoma State), who both had eight.

TATROW AT THE TOP

Grayson Tatrow has hit a career-high 38 home runs with ACU and tops the record book alone. No one has hit more in his career in Wildcat history and Tatrow is only in the middle of his third season with ACU.

LATE COLLECTION HEROES

Maddox Miesse has so far had a flare for the dramatic during his freshman campaign. The third baseman hit a walk-off single to beat Oklahoma, hit a walk-off grand slam to top Southeast Missouri and hit a walk-off against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on April 2.

THE FIFTH INNING

ACU outscores its opponents this season by an insane 46-5 margin. Of ACU’s 41 home runs this season, eight were in the fifth inning, tying the sixth inning as the most common this season in that stat.

AN EYE ON THE STRIPES

Logan Britt leads ACU with a 10-game hitting streak, and his 14-game on-base streak is also a current team record. Tanner Tweet reached base in seven consecutive games, while Bash Randle scored in five games in a row.

GAME MOVED AT TEXAS TECH

ACU’s game at Texas Tech was originally scheduled for Tuesday, April 4, but due to bad weather and incredibly high winds that day, the game was postponed. The two teams will now meet in Lubbock on Tuesday, May 9 at 6:30 p.m

PRE-SEASON POLL/AWARDS

The Western Athletic Conference announced the preseason poll and all-conference preseason selections for the upcoming season, and the Wildcats are voted tied for fourth in the 13-team league. Junior Bash Randle and seniors Grayson Tatrow And Tanner Tweet were also all named to the all-conference list prior to the season. Grand Canyon was picked to win the conference, followed by Sam Houston and California Baptist. ACU tied with UTRGV and Sacramento State for fourth overall.

D1BASEBALL PRE-SEASON

D1Baseball announced its Western Athletic Conference preseason picks, and ACU was named sixth in the league and Randle was selected as a preseason first-team all-WAC selection at second base. It also highlighted the conference’s top draft prospects, and in the 2023 draft, Eichelberger was the sixth-best prospect in the league, while Texas A&M transfer Logan Britt finished ninth overall outside of the outfield spot. Morgan, back for his junior season, also came in 13th on the list. In the 2024 draft, Byrd was fourth in line in the league. Tatrow was labeled #138 in the top 150 outfielders in the country, and Randle was selected as the first team conference of the preseason. Randle returns as an all-conference selection two years in a row, while Tatrow was the Southland Newcomer of the Year and on the second team in 2021.

BACK TO ONE BIG LEAGUE

The WAC will return to a traditional format in 2023. All 13 teams are in one ranking and there are no divisions this season. There will be 30 league games against 10 of 12 possible opponents, and the 2023 WAC Tournament kicks off May 24 in Mesa, Ariz.

A LOOK AT THE DIFFICULT SCHEDULE

The 2023 list includes 55 games, including 30 Western Athletic Conference games (10 series of three games) and an additional 25 non-conference games (four series and 11 single games). In total, the team will host Crutcher Scott Field 35 times, the most in the Rick McCarty era. ACU will play 21 games against teams that finished in the top 100 of RPI in 2022, nine games against Power 5 opponents (Oklahoma, TCU x2, Baylor x2, Nebraska, Texas Tech x2, Texas), and 14 games against regional teams from 2022 ( Oklahoma, Southeast Missouri, Oral Roberts, TCU, Texas Tech, Texas, Grand Canyon). There are five new opponents on the roster (Southeast Missouri, Sacramento State, Nebraska, California Baptist, Utah Tech), and four home games against Power 5 opponents (Nebraska, TCU, Texas Tech, Baylor).

