Foakes named Wisden Cricketer of the Year

Each year, five cricketers are honored by the Wisden Cricketers Almanack for their impact on England’s home season. It is an award that players can only win once in their career.

Foakes returned to England on the West Indies tour in March 2022 and made an important 42 in his first return for the team. With New Zealand visiting England, Foakes made 32* in support of a match-winning century from Joe Root in the fourth innings at Lords. After half a century in the first innings, Foakes was there again at the end of the second Test at Trent Bridge after Jonny Bairstow’s pyrotechnics put the team on a path to victory.

South Africa were the next touring side and at Old Trafford Foakes achieved his second Test century, his first at home, as a dominant first innings saw an innings victory. Widely regarded as the best glove maker in the world, Foakes achieved 26 dismissals behind the stumps in the six home Test matches in 2022.

In the colors of Surrey, Foakes excelled again. He scored 586 runs at an average of just over 73, including a century at Edgbaston in the first game of the season. He played a vital part in Surrey’s thrilling final victory against Yorkshire at Scarborough, taking 86* in the first innings and 42* to see Surrey at home.

With the gloves, Foakes had 45 dismissals from nine games, the highest dismissals per game for a regular Surrey wicket-keeper in a season. Foakes’ summer ended in silverware as he lifted the LV=Insurance County Championship Trophy at Old Trafford.